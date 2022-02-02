7 things to know about the new 2022 Aston Martin DBX 707

Say hello to the new Aston Martin DBX 707 — what the UK firm says is the fastest, most powerful and best handling SUV on the planet. Designed to slay rivals from the likes of Porsche and Lamborghini, here are seven things you should know about it.

1: Serious firepower

The DBX 707 shares its 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine with the regular DBX, albeit with a few modifications to boost performance. Aston Martin hasn't gone into too much detail about how they coaxed more horsepower from this Mercedes-AMG-sourced lump, but additions such as ball bearing turbos and bespoke engine calibration have resulted in 520kW and 900Nm. That's 115kW and 200Nm more than what you get in a standard DBX.

Power is sent to all four wheels via a newly developed nine-speed "wet clutch" automatic transmission capable of managing increased torque loadings compared with the regular torque converter automatic. Aston Martin says this gearbox shifts noticeably faster and gives the driver an increased sense of control and responsiveness when using the gear paddles located in front of the steering wheel. Further drivetrain tweaks come in the form of a more aggressive electronic limited-slip rear differential (e-diff) with a shorter final drive ratio (3.27 vs the 3.07 of the regular DBX) as well as a lightweight one-piece carbon fibre propeller shaft. Torque distribution front-to-rear remains fully automatic with the ability to send 100% of available torque to the rear axle when needed.