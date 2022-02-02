7 things to know about the new 2022 Aston Martin DBX 707
Say hello to the new Aston Martin DBX 707 — what the UK firm says is the fastest, most powerful and best handling SUV on the planet. Designed to slay rivals from the likes of Porsche and Lamborghini, here are seven things you should know about it.
1: Serious firepower
The DBX 707 shares its 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine with the regular DBX, albeit with a few modifications to boost performance. Aston Martin hasn't gone into too much detail about how they coaxed more horsepower from this Mercedes-AMG-sourced lump, but additions such as ball bearing turbos and bespoke engine calibration have resulted in 520kW and 900Nm. That's 115kW and 200Nm more than what you get in a standard DBX.
Power is sent to all four wheels via a newly developed nine-speed "wet clutch" automatic transmission capable of managing increased torque loadings compared with the regular torque converter automatic. Aston Martin says this gearbox shifts noticeably faster and gives the driver an increased sense of control and responsiveness when using the gear paddles located in front of the steering wheel. Further drivetrain tweaks come in the form of a more aggressive electronic limited-slip rear differential (e-diff) with a shorter final drive ratio (3.27 vs the 3.07 of the regular DBX) as well as a lightweight one-piece carbon fibre propeller shaft. Torque distribution front-to-rear remains fully automatic with the ability to send 100% of available torque to the rear axle when needed.
2: Figures to brag about
Poke the DBX 707 with a stick and it will do the 0-100km/h dash in 3.3 seconds. 0-160km/h takes 7.4 seconds while the car's top speed is pegged at 310km/h. That's 10km/h faster than the mighty Porsche Cayenne GT and 5km/h more than the Lamborghini Urus.
3: Brakes given a boost
Due to its increased performance Aston Martin has fitted the DBX 707 with a lightweight carbon ceramic brake package with 420mm discs up front and 390mm rotors at the rear. Both are gripped by sizeable six-piston calipers. Revisions to the braking system’s hydraulic sizing and booster tune improve pedal feel and braking response for greater precision and driver confidence. Improved brake cooling has been achieved by taking air from the main cooling intake and the underfloor, with high performance brake pads delivering excellent friction consistency across a wide temperature range. According to Aston Martin, unsprung weight has been slashed by 40.5kg.
4: A sharper chassis
To ensure sports car-like reflexes, the Aston Martin engineers endowed the DBX 707 with a dedicated chassis tune that delivers significantly enhanced handling characteristics.
Starting with the triple-chamber air suspension, this flagship SUV features new damper valving and recalibration of dynamic spring volume switching to improve body control and steering response. The electronic power steering system has been adjusted to improve steering feel, with greater effort build-up off centre to help the driver build a clearer picture of increasing cornering loads and available grip. Combined with tighter management of heave (vertical movement over bumps, crests and compressions), pitch (diving under braking or squatting under acceleration) and body roll, the DBX 707 gives the driver easier ability to adjust the yaw of the car with natural pedal or steering inputs.
Further detail changes have been made to the eARC (Electronic Active Roll Control) system, with revised parameters that heighten the sense of agility and improve balance.
Impressive levels of mechanical grip are provided by standard 22-inch alloy wheels shod with sticky Pirelli P Zero tyres (285/40 front and 325/35 rear). However customers can choose to upgrade to even larger 23-inch forged alloy wheels that, according to Aston Martin, provide improved steering response, better body control and quicker lap times.
5: Pumped-up exterior with extra presence
The DBX 707 features a much larger satin chrome front grille designed to increase cooling airflow to both the engine and gearbox. Distinguishable by its double vanes and six horizontal bars this standout feature is complemented by daytime running lights (DRLs), enhanced brake cooling ducts and a new front splitter profile.
Additional design details unique to the DBX 707 include dark satin chrome window surrounds, new louvred bonnet blades, gloss black side sills and luxurious soft-close doors. Walk around to the rear and you'll discover a new lip spoiler has been added to the roof wing to reduce lift and increase high speed stability. Below the large diameter quad exhaust system is an enlarged twin rear diffuser. Completing the rear-end changes is a new rear bumper with integrated quarter panel vents.
6: A sporty interior
Get inside the cabin of the DBX 707 and you will notice that body-hugging sport seats are fitted as standard, though comfort seats are available as an option. No matter which of the two you go with, both offer 16-way electric adjustment plus heating in the front and rear. From launch Aston Martin is offering no less than three different interior environments: standard-fit accelerate, which features a mix of leather and alcantara, as well as the optional inspire comfort and inspire sport, which features full semi-aniline leather complete with embroidered Aston Martin wings on the headrest, a contrast stripe down the centre of the seat and perforation pattern in the seat back and base cushion.
As on the exterior, the DBX 707’s interior features a dark chrome finish to switchgear as standard. Bright chrome and carbon fibre can be specified as an option. Piano black veneer is standard with carbon fibre or bronze metal mesh veneer finishes available as an option. For customers looking to enhance the exclusive nature of DBX 707 and create something truly unique, Q by Aston Martin, the brand's bespoke service delivers the ultimate in personalisation. Offering an extensive palette of options, from unique graphics to tinted carbons and bespoke materials on the interior and exterior, each "Q by Aston Martin Commission" car can push the boundaries of vehicle customisation.
7: First deliveries are around the corner
According to Aston Martin, DBX 707 production is due to start in Q1 of 2022, with first customer deliveries scheduled to begin during Q2. Pricing is yet to be confirmed but those in the know expect it to cost around the £200,000 mark (roughly R4,158,248).
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.