New Models

We get a sneak peak at the all-new 2022 Range Rover

Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
03 February 2022 - 13:22
The much-anticipated new Range Rover was shown to media and prospective customers in Johannesburg this week. Picture: SUPPLIED
The much-anticipated new Range Rover was shown to media and prospective customers in Johannesburg this week. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new-generation Range Rover was shown to media and prospective customers in Johannesburg on Wednesday, as a teaser ahead of the luxury SUV's sales launch in SA later in 2022.

Unveiled at the Jaguar Land Rover Experience centre in Lonehill, the pre-production model was in the country for homologation and testing. 

It will have its local sales launch in July or August, with a starting price of R2.85m, Jaguar Land Rover’s public relations officer Isak Louw told Motor News at this week’s reveal.

The fifth-generation Range Rover is a continuation of an iconic range introduced in 1970 as a larger and more luxurious alternative to the Land Rover. In recent years the sub-brand has spawned the smaller Range Rover Sport, Evoque and Velar, but the full-sized Range Rover has remained as the British brand’s flagship line up. 

It will be available here in 19 model derivatives in standard and long wheelbase body designs, with five- or seven-seat interiors, and a range of engines. 

The range-topping P530 model will have a 4.4l twin turbo V8 petrol engine with 390kW of power and 750Nm of torque, capable of hurling the heavy vehicle from 0-100km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

There will also be a D250 with a 3.0l straight-six turbodiesel and outputs of 257kW and 700Nm.

The P510e plug-in hybrid pairs a 375kW in-line six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a 105kW electric motor. It provides up to 113km of pure-electric driving at speeds up to 140km/h.

The Pivi Pro infotainment introduces the brand's largest ever touchscreen at 13.1-inches. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Pivi Pro infotainment introduces the brand's largest ever touchscreen at 13.1-inches. Picture: SUPPLIED

The British luxury SUV arrive in a choice of HSE and Autobiography models, with a unique First Edition available in the first year of production. Based on the high-end Autobiography, the First Edition will be available in an exclusive Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five other exterior colours. 

Serene onboard calmness is ensured by an Active Noise Cancellation system that uses 35 speakers to mute wheel vibrations, tyre noise and engine sounds transmitted into the cabin.

Electronic Air Suspension is designed to deliver a plush ride, and it is height-adjustable for off-road use.

The Pivi Pro infotainment introduces the brand's largest ever touchscreen. The tablet-like 13.1-inch curved floating screen provides control of all the major vehicle functions, while physical controls are retained for the climate control.

The high-tech cabin also has a 13.7-inch digital driver display, in place of an analogue instrument panel. A Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) system provides adjustable 11.4-inch HD touchscreens. 

New 2022 Volvo XC60 B5 FWD Momentum is big on value

Volvo on Thursday launched its new entry-level XC60 B5 Geartronic FWD Momentum
Motoring
2 hours ago

7 things to know about the new 2022 Aston Martin DBX 707

Say hello to the new Aston Martin DBX 707 – what the UK firm says is the fastest, most powerful and best handling  SUV on the planet.
Motoring
20 hours ago

Gordon Murray Automotive unleashes new T.33 supercar

Gordon Murray Automotive has unveiled its second all-new supercar. Joining its T.50 sibling that broke cover in 2020, the T.33 is a slightly more ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cape Town Ferrari goes viral after running out of fuel Features
  2. REVIEW | 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is big, brawny and thirsty Reviews
  3. Bad news for motorists: fuel prices to be hiked on Wednesday news
  4. SA's automotive sector has a chronic skills shortage news
  5. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...