New Models

VW announces pricing for 2022 Polo DSG derivatives

14 February 2022 - 11:21 By Motoring Staff
VW's new Polo DSG derivatives will go on sale at the end of the month.
VW's new Polo DSG derivatives will go on sale at the end of the month.
Image: Supplied

VW announced on Monday that its new Polo 1.0 TSI DSG derivatives will go on sale at the end of February.

Equipped with the firm's popular seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, both models offer increased muscle over their manual siblings with their 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines tuned to deliver 85kW and 200Nm worth of torque.

Starting at R370,700, the Polo Life 1.0 TSI DSG comes equipped as standard with a digital dashboard display, front and rear park distance control, electric folding mirrors, lumbar support for the driver and front passenger, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles and smart 15-inch "Essex" alloy wheels. 

Building on the specification of the Life is the flagship Polo R-Line 1.0 TSI DSG that ups the visual ante with sporty front and rear R-Line bumpers as well as a rear air diffuser with integrated chrome exhaust tailpipes.

Also standard are on the R-Line are 16-inch "Valencia" alloy wheels, two-zone climate control and a Composition Media system with inductive mobile charging. Other neat touches include Grey Anodised Matte dashboard trim and "R-Line" fabric seats. Pricing for the R-Line begins at R421,900. 

Both come with a standard three-year/120,000km warranty, three-year/45,000km service plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.

Brabus enters the two-wheeled world with new Brabus 1300 R

German tuning firm Brabus is well known for its four-wheeled creations: badass sports and supercars that combine menacing looks with extreme levels ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Powerful new Toyota Hilux GR-Sport confirmed for SA

Toyota announced at its annual state of the motor industry event (SOMI) on Thursday that the racy new Hilux GR-Sport will be touching down on our ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Alfa Romeo unveils its all-new Tonale compact SUV

Although this morning's internet leak ruined the surprise somewhat, Alfa Romeo this afternoon officially removed the wraps from its eagerly awaited ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Powerful new Toyota Hilux GR-Sport confirmed for SA New Models
  2. REVIEW | New 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the pick of its segment Reviews
  3. WATCH | Next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor in action news
  4. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  5. Car shopping simplified: Motus.cars’ inspection reports guarantee peace of mind news

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022