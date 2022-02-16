2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge available in Mzansi
Volvo's new XC60 T8 Recharge plug-in hybrid has finally touched down on SA shores.
The flagship model of the recently refreshed XC60 line-up, this all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid is available in distinctive R-Design guise as well as in luxury Inscription form.
Power is provided by a turbo and supercharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver 233kW and 400Nm worth of torque. Adding to this is a 107kW/309Nm electric motor juiced by a 18.8 kWh (gross capacity) lithium-ion battery that can be topped up using a dedicated charging cable. When fully charged this gives the XC60 T8 Recharge a pure electric range of up to 81km — enough to cover most daily work commutes.
Mated to an eight-speed Geartronic transmission, Volvo claims this versatile hybrid powertrain yields a combined fuel consumption of 1.6l/100km and a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.8 seconds — pretty snappy for a mid-size SUV with such good eco credentials.
As with other derivatives in the XC60 range, the new T8 Recharge features the firm’s latest Android-powered infotainment system, complete with built-in Google apps and services. Customers can also look forward to an increased number of services available through the Volvo Cars app increases thanks to the vehicle’s plug-in hybrid configuration, allowing owners to remotely precondition the cabin (without having to start the engine), track the battery’s charge levels and monitor electricity consumption.
Standout specification highlights include a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, inductive smartphone charging and 19-inch alloy wheels. The R-Design variant gains sporty model-specific interior and exterior styling cues. Options are also available for either derivative, including a Harman Kardon Premium Sound system, an adaptive air suspension system and alloy wheels measuring up to 22-inches in diameter.
Pricing for the new 2022 XC60 T8 Recharge starts at R1,218,900 for the Inscription model. A five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan is included as standard.
