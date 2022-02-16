New Models

2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge available in Mzansi

16 February 2022 - 11:06 By Motoring Reporter
The 2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge plug-in hybrid is available in SA.
The 2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge plug-in hybrid is available in SA.
Image: Supplied

Volvo's new XC60 T8 Recharge plug-in hybrid has finally touched down on SA shores. 

The flagship model of the recently refreshed XC60 line-up, this all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid is available in distinctive R-Design guise as well as in luxury Inscription form. 

Power is provided by a turbo and supercharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver 233kW and 400Nm worth of torque. Adding to this is a 107kW/309Nm electric motor juiced by a 18.8 kWh (gross capacity) lithium-ion battery that can be topped up using a dedicated charging cable. When fully charged this gives the XC60 T8 Recharge a pure electric range of up to 81km — enough to cover most daily work commutes. 

Mated to an eight-speed Geartronic transmission, Volvo claims this versatile hybrid powertrain yields a combined fuel consumption of 1.6l/100km and a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.8 seconds — pretty snappy for a mid-size SUV with such good eco credentials. 

The Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge offers a maximum electric range of 81km.
The Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge offers a maximum electric range of 81km.
Image: Supplied

As with other derivatives in the XC60 range, the new T8 Recharge features the firm’s latest Android-powered infotainment system, complete with built-in Google apps and services. Customers can also look forward to an increased number of services available through the Volvo Cars app increases thanks to the vehicle’s plug-in hybrid configuration, allowing owners to remotely precondition the cabin (without having to start the engine), track the battery’s charge levels and monitor electricity consumption. 

Standout specification highlights include a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, inductive smartphone charging and 19-inch alloy wheels. The R-Design variant gains sporty model-specific interior and exterior styling cues. Options are also available for either derivative, including a Harman Kardon Premium Sound system, an adaptive air suspension system and alloy wheels measuring up to 22-inches in diameter.

Pricing for the new 2022 XC60 T8 Recharge starts at R1,218,900 for the Inscription model. A five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan is included as standard.

VW announces pricing for 2022 Polo DSG derivatives

VW announced on Monday that its new Polo 1.0 TSI DSG derivatives will go on sale at the end of February.
Motoring
2 days ago

Powerful new Toyota Hilux GR-Sport confirmed for SA

Toyota announced at its annual state of the motor industry event (SOMI) on Thursday that the racy new Hilux GR-Sport will be touching down on our ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Alfa Romeo unveils its all-new Tonale compact SUV

Although this morning's internet leak ruined the surprise somewhat, Alfa Romeo this afternoon officially removed the wraps from its eagerly awaited ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government must tackle rising fuel costs urgently, warns AA news
  2. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features
  3. Powerful new Toyota Hilux GR-Sport confirmed for SA New Models
  4. VW announces pricing for 2022 Polo DSG derivatives New Models
  5. The R790k Brabus 1300 R sold out in under two minutes news

Latest Videos

Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...
Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022