Five things to know about the all-new 2022 Renault Clio

After being delayed by the crippling effects of the global semiconductor shortage, the all-new fifth-generation Renault Clio has finally touched down on SA shores. Built to take on the VW Polo, Hyundai i20 and Ford Fiesta, here are five things to know about it.

Evolutionary styling

The fifth-generation Clio adopts an evolutionary rather than revolutionary design epoch that builds on the strong aesthetics of its predecessor. Compared to the outgoing car, it looks more masculine thanks to a significantly reworked front end, an extra sculpted bonnet and some additional bodywork creases that help to up the general aggression ante. Elsewhere this athletic new look is accentuated by details such as the shark fin antenna and the chrome-trimmed side window surrounds. As with the Clio 4, the rear door handles of the Clio 5 are hidden in the C-pillar, delivering a coupé-like silhouette.

It's also interesting to note that the new Clio is 8mm lower and 12mm shorter than the model it replaces. According to Renault this improves both agility and manoeuvrability. Overall width has grown by 66mm, which should result in more sure-footed handling.