Five things to know about the all-new 2022 Renault Clio
After being delayed by the crippling effects of the global semiconductor shortage, the all-new fifth-generation Renault Clio has finally touched down on SA shores. Built to take on the VW Polo, Hyundai i20 and Ford Fiesta, here are five things to know about it.
Evolutionary styling
The fifth-generation Clio adopts an evolutionary rather than revolutionary design epoch that builds on the strong aesthetics of its predecessor. Compared to the outgoing car, it looks more masculine thanks to a significantly reworked front end, an extra sculpted bonnet and some additional bodywork creases that help to up the general aggression ante. Elsewhere this athletic new look is accentuated by details such as the shark fin antenna and the chrome-trimmed side window surrounds. As with the Clio 4, the rear door handles of the Clio 5 are hidden in the C-pillar, delivering a coupé-like silhouette.
It's also interesting to note that the new Clio is 8mm lower and 12mm shorter than the model it replaces. According to Renault this improves both agility and manoeuvrability. Overall width has grown by 66mm, which should result in more sure-footed handling.
One engine on offer
From launch, all new fifth-generation Renault Clio models will come equipped with a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 74kW and 160Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. You can bet that an automatic gearbox will probably be made available as an option later on down the line.
In terms of performance, Renault claims that all new Clio derivatives will romp from 0-100km/h in 11.8 seconds and reach a maximum top speed of 187km/h. When it comes to fuel consumption customers can expect a reasonable 5.7l/100km on the combined cycle.
An upgraded interior
The fifth-generation Clio features a more premium cabin thanks to the fitment of higher quality materials, a soft-touch dashboard in the range-topping Intens model and more comfortable seats. Refinement levels have also been improved thanks to Renault splicing in extra insulative and soundproofing material. This extends to special sound-deadening film being applied to the windscreen and a double sealing system on the doors and windows. All of this makes the car more liveable — especially on longer trips. Renault also claims that the new Clio offers slightly more interior space than the outgoing model.
Three model derivatives to choose from
At the moment the new Clio is available in three derivatives: Life, Zen and Intens.
Aimed at the budget-conscious buyer the entry-level Life comes equipped with 16-inch 'Amicitia' wheels, body-coloured door mirror shells and LED 'Pure Vision' headlamps with integrated, C-shaped daytime running lights. The taillights are also of the LED variety.
Inside you can expect to find niceties such as manual air-conditioning, electric door mirrors, cruise control and a small-diameter multifunction steering wheel through which you will spy a 4.2-inch display flanked by an analogue speedometer and tachometer.
Infotainment comes courtesy a seven-inch Easy Link system that syncs with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Six speakers are standard as are two USB and one Aux port.
Next in line is the middle of the range Zen model that improves upon the specification of the Life with body-coloured front exterior door handles, a synthetic leather steering wheel and smart satin chrome side air vents. Other improvements come in the form of a height-adjustable driver's seat, map pockets behind front seats as well as an upgraded seven-inch Easy Link infotainment system that features built-in satellite navigation.
The flagship Intens hits the street wearing a gloss black exterior pack, privacy glass, satin chrome window trim and a set of 16-inch 'Philia Stella' alloy wheels. Other unique features include a leather gear knob, a centre console with storage and armrest, height adjustable passenger seat, front and rear electric windows, interior ambient lighting and a seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster. Fully automatic climate control and inductive smartphone charging is also standard. The Intens model ships with the same seven-inch Easy Link infotainment system that you get in the Zen, however customers can upgrade this to a larger 9.3-inch system by speccing the optional Intens option pack. Priced at R15,000 this also gives you a reverse camera, front PDC and 17-inch alloy wheels.
All new fifth-generation Clio variants are available in a choice of six different paint hues: Glacier White, Urban Grey, Flame Red, Mercury, Titanium Grey and Diamond Black.
Pricing
The new 2022 Renault Clio range is priced as follows:
1.0 Turbo Life: R309,900
1.0 Turbo Zen: R324,900
1.0 Turbo Intens: R349,900
Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and two-year/30,000km service plan.