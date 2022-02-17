Porsche introduces sporty new 2022 Macan T
Porsche on Thursday pulled the wraps off its new Macan T.
Tailored for driving enthusiasts and slotting in between the base Macan and more powerful mid-tier Macan S, this eye-catching newcomer promises to deliver a more focused experience behind the wheel thanks to a number of subtle chassis tweaks.
These include a steel sprung suspension system fitted with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard. Riding 15mm lower to the ground, the Macan T further benefits from stiffer front anti-roll bars that result in more responsive steering behaviour and sharper handling. The Porsche Traction Management (PTM) system has also been adapted to the driving demands of the Macan T and now features a rear-wheel bias.
Available to customers as an option is an adaptive air suspension system with PASM as well as Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) that further enhances driving dynamics.
Exterior styling wise the Macan T stands out with contrasting Agate Grey Metallic paint applied to the vehicle's front trim, exterior mirrors, side blades, roof spoiler and logos on the rear tailgate. Other neat touches include exhaust tailpipes and side window trims finished in high-gloss black as well as a set of 20-inch Macan S wheels in dark titanium.
As with the standard Macan, the Macan T is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine making 195kW and 400Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed PDK transmission this translates to 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 232km/h.
Inside the cabin you'll find eight-way electrically adjustable sports seats that feature upholstery based on Porsche's black leather package. The centres of the front seats and the outer rear seats are delivered with the Sport-Tex Stripe pattern, while the front headrests feature an embossed Porsche crest. Meanwhile, the contrasting colour from the exterior is mirrored in the silver stitching on the seats, headrests and steering wheel.
A few of the standard niceties include a multifunction GT sports leather steering wheel, a Sport Chrono stopwatch situated on the top of the dashboard and black aluminium door entry guards emblazoned with the 'Macan T' logo. You also score a large 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system running Porsche's latest infotainment software.
The Porsche Macan T is priced from R 1,190,000 including a three-year/100,000km Driveplan. Now available to order, customer deliveries are expected to commence in June.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.