Porsche introduces sporty new 2022 Macan T

Porsche on Thursday pulled the wraps off its new Macan T.

Tailored for driving enthusiasts and slotting in between the base Macan and more powerful mid-tier Macan S, this eye-catching newcomer promises to deliver a more focused experience behind the wheel thanks to a number of subtle chassis tweaks.

These include a steel sprung suspension system fitted with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard. Riding 15mm lower to the ground, the Macan T further benefits from stiffer front anti-roll bars that result in more responsive steering behaviour and sharper handling. The Porsche Traction Management (PTM) system has also been adapted to the driving demands of the Macan T and now features a rear-wheel bias.