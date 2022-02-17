The next Nissan Micra will be electric

Nissan has announced an all-new compact electric vehicle coming to European markets in 2024, which will be the basis of electrifying a number of cars in the Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi alliance.

Planned to be manufactured in the Renault ElectriCity centre in France, the new compact hatch will succeed the Nissan Micra as the entry-level vehicle in the Nissan line-up.

It’s designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault on the Alliance CMF B-EV platform, which enables the companies to maintain varied styling for their respective products.

The newly announced EV adds to the portfolio of Nissan vehicles manufactured by Renault in France, which include Nissan’s LCVs, notably the new Nissan Townstar, which is succeeding the e-NV200 as Nissan’s small electric van.

Nissan says the Europe region is playing an important role in driving electrification under Nissan’s Ambition 2030 vision, with new vehicles and technologies arriving soon including the new Nissan Ariya, a new EV crossover and Nissan’s e-POWER technology arriving in Europe in the new Qashqai and X-Trail.

Nissan SA isn't saying whether the electric Micra will be introduced to this market. According to Vuyokazi Quphe, Head of Nissan SA Corporate Communications, the Micra remains an integral part of the local market in any state, whether conventionally powered or electric.

The Micra range is long-standing feature in Nissan SA’s line-up and so far up to 38,225 units have found homes here since it debuted in 2004 in bulbous third-generation form. This model paved the way for the fourth generation in 2011 and the fifth generation arrived in 2017 boasting larger dimensions, edgy looks and advanced technology.

It had been promoted to premium B-segment hatch status thus prompting Nissan SA to continue to offer the fourth generation alongside it as an entry-level alternative badged Micra Active.