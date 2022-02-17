WATCH | Ford drops teaser vid of new Everest, confirms reveal date

Ford has released a 20-second video clip of its all-new Everest in action during testing.

Built to go up against esteemed rivals such as the Isuzu MU-X, Toyota Fortuner and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, this versatile all-rounder will offer edgier styling, improved dynamics and enhanced tech shared with the next-generation Ranger. This means customers can look forward to features such as Ford’s new SYNC4 infotainment system, a 360-degree camera and improved connectivity via the Ford Pass smartphone application.

The new Ford Ranger will make its global premiere on March 1 via Facebook and YouTube.