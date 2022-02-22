Chery Tiggo 8 Pro touches down in Mzansi — we have pricing

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is now available in SA. Joining its smaller Tiggo 4 Pro sibling that was launched locally in 2021, this mid-sized SUV is the latest product from the Chinese manufacturer intent on poaching sales from the country's more established marques.

Styling wise the Tiggo 8 Pro is rather pleasing on the eye with a design language echoing that of its more compact stablemate. The front end is particularly striking, with an oversized chrome radiator grille flanked by a pair of matrix-LED headlamps with dual daytime running lights. Other neat touches include chrome accents around the windows, bottom of the doors and along the front air intake. Fully functional roof rails are also present as are a set of bold diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels and LED tail light clusters.