New Models

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro touches down in Mzansi — we have pricing

22 February 2022 - 10:35 By Motoring Reporter
Pricing for the new Tiggo 8 Pro starts at R496,900.
Pricing for the new Tiggo 8 Pro starts at R496,900.
Image: Supplied

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is now available in SA. Joining its smaller Tiggo 4 Pro sibling that was launched locally in 2021, this mid-sized SUV is the latest product from the Chinese manufacturer intent on poaching sales from the country's more established marques. 

Styling wise the Tiggo 8 Pro is rather pleasing on the eye with a design language echoing that of its more compact stablemate. The front end is particularly striking, with an oversized chrome radiator grille flanked by a pair of matrix-LED headlamps with dual daytime running lights. Other neat touches include chrome accents around the windows, bottom of the doors and along the front air intake. Fully functional roof rails are also present as are a set of bold diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels and LED tail light clusters. 

The Tiggo 8 Pro offers seating for seven.
The Tiggo 8 Pro offers seating for seven.
Image: Supplied

Chery is a firm that prides itself on offering customers maximum bang for their buck and this ethos is reflected inside the cabin of the Tiggo 8 Pro where you will find a generous cache of standard niceties including three USB ports, a 12-volt charging port and full interior ambient lighting. The entry-level Distinctive model comes standard with seven seats upholstered in leather while the flagship Executive derivative sports luxurious black and brown leather chairs with a diamond-stitched pattern. It also gets privacy glass.

Both versions benefit from a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory setting, however the Executive model also gets four-way electrical adjustment and lumbar support for the front passenger. 60:40 folding rear seats are standard across the range. 

All Tiggo 8 Pro models feature a high degree of cabin digitisation.
All Tiggo 8 Pro models feature a high degree of cabin digitisation.
Image: Supplied

A standout feature on both Tiggo 8 Pro derivatives is a 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument cluster that can display both key vehicle data (speed, revs, temperature, range etc) as well as infotainment and mobile phone information. Other examples of digitisation come in the form an eight-inch display for the automatic, dual-zone climate control system that offers full N95-grade air purification for all occupants. Mounted in the centre of the dashboard and forming the heart of the vehicle controls is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Wired up to eight Sony loudspeakers, this system also sports a handy reverse camera and inductive charging. 

Chery is focusing much attention on safety and as such all Tiggo 8 Pro models come equipped with six airbags as standard. Customers can also look forward to a plethora of active safety aids including traction control, roll stability control, ABS brakes (with electronic brake distribution and emergency brake assist) and ISOFIX child seat anchors. A few other highlights include rear park distance control and a 360-degree parking view stitched together from cameras mounted in the nose, rear and sides of the vehicle.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard on both derivatives.
A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard on both derivatives.
Image: Supplied

Opt for the range-topping Executive model and you will further benefit from Chery's intelligent safety package that splices in lane departure warning, automatic cruise control, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, intelligent high-beam control, blind spot monitoring, front collision warning and an emergency brake override system. 

From launch all Tiggo 8 Pro models are powered by Chery's new 1.6 TGDI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 145kW at 5,500rpm and 290Nm from 2,000 to 4,400rpm. This is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. 

Pricing for the 2022 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro range is as follows:

Tiggo 8 Pro Distinctive: R496,900

Tiggo 8 Pro Executive: R546,900

A 10-year/one-million kilometre engine warranty, five-year/150,000km general warranty, five-year/60,000km service plan and five-year roadside assistance plan comes standard.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

New Ford Raptor launched with nearly double the power

The rally-bred bakkie rolls into town with a lusty new petrol turbo V6
Motoring
3 hours ago

VW releases fresh design sketches of next generation Amarok

Volkswagen on Friday released new design sketches of its soon-to-be released Amarok double-cab bakkie
Motoring
3 days ago

Porsche introduces sporty new 2022 Macan T

Tailored for driving enthusiasts and slotting in between the base Macan and more powerful mid-tier Macan S, this eye-catching newcomer promises to ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. You can now renew driver and car licences online news
  2. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  3. FIRST DRIVE | The 2022 Land Cruiser 70-series is a hardy stalwart First Drives
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a bit rough around the edges Reviews
  5. Firefighters struggle to douse blaze on luxury cars vessel news

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime