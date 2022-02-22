Chery Tiggo 8 Pro touches down in Mzansi — we have pricing
The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is now available in SA. Joining its smaller Tiggo 4 Pro sibling that was launched locally in 2021, this mid-sized SUV is the latest product from the Chinese manufacturer intent on poaching sales from the country's more established marques.
Styling wise the Tiggo 8 Pro is rather pleasing on the eye with a design language echoing that of its more compact stablemate. The front end is particularly striking, with an oversized chrome radiator grille flanked by a pair of matrix-LED headlamps with dual daytime running lights. Other neat touches include chrome accents around the windows, bottom of the doors and along the front air intake. Fully functional roof rails are also present as are a set of bold diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels and LED tail light clusters.
Chery is a firm that prides itself on offering customers maximum bang for their buck and this ethos is reflected inside the cabin of the Tiggo 8 Pro where you will find a generous cache of standard niceties including three USB ports, a 12-volt charging port and full interior ambient lighting. The entry-level Distinctive model comes standard with seven seats upholstered in leather while the flagship Executive derivative sports luxurious black and brown leather chairs with a diamond-stitched pattern. It also gets privacy glass.
Both versions benefit from a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory setting, however the Executive model also gets four-way electrical adjustment and lumbar support for the front passenger. 60:40 folding rear seats are standard across the range.
A standout feature on both Tiggo 8 Pro derivatives is a 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument cluster that can display both key vehicle data (speed, revs, temperature, range etc) as well as infotainment and mobile phone information. Other examples of digitisation come in the form an eight-inch display for the automatic, dual-zone climate control system that offers full N95-grade air purification for all occupants. Mounted in the centre of the dashboard and forming the heart of the vehicle controls is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Wired up to eight Sony loudspeakers, this system also sports a handy reverse camera and inductive charging.
Chery is focusing much attention on safety and as such all Tiggo 8 Pro models come equipped with six airbags as standard. Customers can also look forward to a plethora of active safety aids including traction control, roll stability control, ABS brakes (with electronic brake distribution and emergency brake assist) and ISOFIX child seat anchors. A few other highlights include rear park distance control and a 360-degree parking view stitched together from cameras mounted in the nose, rear and sides of the vehicle.
Opt for the range-topping Executive model and you will further benefit from Chery's intelligent safety package that splices in lane departure warning, automatic cruise control, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, intelligent high-beam control, blind spot monitoring, front collision warning and an emergency brake override system.
From launch all Tiggo 8 Pro models are powered by Chery's new 1.6 TGDI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 145kW at 5,500rpm and 290Nm from 2,000 to 4,400rpm. This is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Pricing for the 2022 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro range is as follows:
Tiggo 8 Pro Distinctive: R496,900
Tiggo 8 Pro Executive: R546,900
A 10-year/one-million kilometre engine warranty, five-year/150,000km general warranty, five-year/60,000km service plan and five-year roadside assistance plan comes standard.
