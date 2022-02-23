Audi officially launches electric e-tron brand in SA
Audi on Monday celebrated the local introduction of its fully electric e-tron range at a special "Night of Progress" event held at Cape Town's Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa. This includes the arrival of the e-tron 55 SUV, e-tron 55 Sportback and S Sportback as well as the high performance and halo models, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.
"Audi’s Night of Progress allowed us to proudly welcome six electric e-tron models right from the start," said Sascha Sauer, head of Audi SA.
"Never has any automotive brand anywhere in the world launched this many electric vehicles in one go.
"Last night we took the lead in progressing and contributing towards an electric future in SA. By accelerating our transition towards e-mobility, we are embracing Audi’s global mission in transforming towards being a provider of premium sustainable mobility and in line with our brand’s global commitments towards the Paris Climate Agreement.”
Audi’s transition towards electric mobility has yielded positive results for the e-tron range around the world. Of the models launched last night, Audi has sold more than 52,000 units globally, which represents two thirds of total Audi electric vehicle sales.
“From 2022 onwards, Audi SA is committed to grow the e-tron model range locally and will introduce at least one new electric model each year to grow consumer choice and demonstrate our commitment in securing a leading electric vehicle position within the premium automotive market from the start in SA. It doesn’t stop at a product level. Audi has also partnered with GridCars and invested in building the largest and fastest electric vehicle public charging network in the country,” Sauer said.
Audi e-tron models available to local consumers include three e-tron 55 derivatives, the e-tron 55 Sportback, e-tron S Sportback, and flagship e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. An exclusive e-tron 55 First edition will also be available to customers in limited numbers and for a limited time from the second half of 2022. All e-tron models are covered by a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty.
Pricing for the 2022 Audi e-tron range is as follows:
e-tron 55 First edition: R1,745,000
e-tron 55 advanced: R1,990,000
e-tron 55 S line: R2,045,000
e-tron 55 Sportback S line: R2,115,000
e-tron S Sportback: R2,425,000
e-tron GT: R2,715,000
RS e-tron GT: R3,300,000
