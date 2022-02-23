Audi officially launches electric e-tron brand in SA

Audi on Monday celebrated the local introduction of its fully electric e-tron range at a special "Night of Progress" event held at Cape Town's Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa. This includes the arrival of the e-tron 55 SUV, e-tron 55 Sportback and S Sportback as well as the high performance and halo models, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

"Audi’s Night of Progress allowed us to proudly welcome six electric e-tron models right from the start," said Sascha Sauer, head of Audi SA.

"Never has any automotive brand anywhere in the world launched this many electric vehicles in one go.

"Last night we took the lead in progressing and contributing towards an electric future in SA. By accelerating our transition towards e-mobility, we are embracing Audi’s global mission in transforming towards being a provider of premium sustainable mobility and in line with our brand’s global commitments towards the Paris Climate Agreement.”