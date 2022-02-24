New Models

The new Morgan Super 3 is eccentric engineering at its best

Thomas Falkiner
24 February 2022
The new Morgan Super 3 is a purveyor of old-school driving thrills.
Image: Supplied

Left-field British carmaker Morgan has revealed its all-new Super 3. Built to succeed the iconic 3 Wheeler that was produced between 2011 and 2021, the 2022 Super 3 has been engineered from the ground up to offer new levels of character, thrill and adventure.

Indeed, unlike the myriad of over-refined sports cars available on the market today the Super 3 is a purveyor of old-school driving thrills. It's an analogue oddity in a digital age; one that connects whoever is behind the steering wheel to every nuance of the road beneath them. It's a car that prioritises mechanical feel over massaging seats and a bugs-in-your-teeth connection to your environment over ionising climate control systems. 

The exposed cockpit is dust-tight and protected against water splashing from any direction.
Image: Supplied

Featuring an exterior that draws inspiration from the jet age, a classic period of time in which there was a relationship between function and form, the Super 3 is built upon an all-new three-part aluminium monocoque platform — a first in Morgan's 113-year history. Not only does this make for a lighter and more rigid chassis but also provides packaging benefits and gives more interior space with no intrusion. In terms of safety Morgan says that the Super 3 meets the same frontal impact standards its Plus Four and Plus Six. 

Using a lightweight inboard pull-rod suspension system, the Super 3 rides on bespoke 20-inch tyres developed in partnership with Avon. Reviving the “Speedmaster” name, they combine the aesthetics of a heritage motorcycle tyre with modern-day engineering know-how tailored to suit the requirements of this Morgan's unusual three-wheel layout.

Underpinning the Morgan Super 3 is a bonded aluminium Superformed monocoque platform.
Image: Supplied

While its predecessor was powered by a Harley-Davidson Screaming Eagle V-twin motor, the Super 3 adopts a more potent and efficient Ford 1.5l naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver 87kW at 6,500rpm and 150Nm worth of torque at 4,500rpm. Mated to a five-speed manual Mazda gearbox, this is sent to the rear wheel via a carbon fibre-reinforced drive belt. In terms of performance, Morgan claims that the Super 3 will race from 0-100km/h in seven seconds and reach a maximum top speed of 209km/h. 

Open to the elements (this ain't no place for sissies) the cockpit of the Super 3 boasts an IP64 rating, meaning that it's dust-tight and protected against water splashing from any direction — even down to the integrated USB sockets. The minimalist dashboard layout features Morgan’s traditional centre-mounted dials, but for the first time in the brand's history they are fully digital. Meanwhile the engine start/stop button, inspired by the “missile release” button on military aircraft, is carried over from the outgoing 3 Wheeler. 

The Super 3 rides on bespoke 20-inch tyres designed in partnership with Avon.
Image: Supplied

From launch Morgan is offering a choice of seat materials including vinyl, water-resistant leather, saddle leather with enhanced durability as well as an all-new and vegan-friendly technical fabric. Available for the first time is a footwell heater, making Super 3 even more suitable for adventure, while driver comfort is further enhanced by a reach- and rake-adjustable steering wheel and a quick-release adjustable pedal box. Finally, a universal fixing mounted under the dashboard allows for a cup holder or phone mount to be fitted.

A plethora of accessories are available to customers looking to make their Super 3 even more individualistic. Some of these include custom-made luggage sets from Malle London, a Beeline navigation system, accessory rails, hard case panniers and graphic packs. The latter offer a choice of five full vehicle liveries and seven individual decals, with the opportunity to combine graphics and apply a custom “call sign” or national flag.

Morgan has curated an extensive list of more than 200 options and accessories, each one allowing owners to tailor their Super 3 to perfection.
Image: Supplied

According to Morgan the new Super 3 is now available to order from Morgan dealerships in the UK, Europe, US and select ROW (rest of the world) markets. Customers in the UK and Europe will receive their vehicles first, with US deliveries starting later in 2022. Japan, Australia and select other ROW markets will follow thereafter.

Pricing starts at £34,958.33 (about R718,000) excluding local market taxes.

