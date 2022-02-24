The new Morgan Super 3 is eccentric engineering at its best

Left-field British carmaker Morgan has revealed its all-new Super 3. Built to succeed the iconic 3 Wheeler that was produced between 2011 and 2021, the 2022 Super 3 has been engineered from the ground up to offer new levels of character, thrill and adventure.

Indeed, unlike the myriad of over-refined sports cars available on the market today the Super 3 is a purveyor of old-school driving thrills. It's an analogue oddity in a digital age; one that connects whoever is behind the steering wheel to every nuance of the road beneath them. It's a car that prioritises mechanical feel over massaging seats and a bugs-in-your-teeth connection to your environment over ionising climate control systems.