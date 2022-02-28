New Models

The new 2022 Volkswagen Taigo is about to launch in Mzansi

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
28 February 2022 - 13:15
The local launch of the new VW Taigo is imminent.
The local launch of the new VW Taigo is imminent.
Image: Supplied

VW confirmed on Monday that its new Taigo will go on sale in SA in the first half of 2022.

A sleeker version of the German firm's popular T-Cross, the Taigo boasts coupé-inspired proportions with a more aggressively raked roofline and a longer wheelbase (+15mm). 

From launch it will offer a suite of driver assistance systems including “Front Assist” and “Lane Assist”. These can be bolstered by the optional “IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist” system that enables semi-automated driving up to a system-determined top speed of 210km/h.

The Taigo has a noticeably more raked roofline.
The Taigo has a noticeably more raked roofline.
Image: Supplied

Other highlights include full LED headlamps, a fully digital instrument cluster, leather multifunction steering wheel and VW's new MIB3 touchscreen infotainment system. 

Local versions of the Taigo will only be made available with the marque's tried and trusted 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine tuned to produce a hearty 85kW and 200Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a slick-shifting seven-speed DSG transmission. 

Pricing and final specification will be communicated closer to launch, so watch this space.

New SA-bound Suzuki Baleno gets extra power, more features

The new second generation Suzuki Baleno hatchback will soon be arriving in Mzansi.
Motoring
2 days ago

The new Morgan Super 3 is eccentric engineering at its best

Left-field British carmaker Morgan has revealed its all-new Super 3
Motoring
4 days ago

Audi officially launches electric e-tron brand in SA

Audi on Monday celebrated the local introduction of its fully electric e-tron range at a special 'Night of Progress' event held at Cape Town's Zeitz ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA's used-car buyers will soon be able to avoid write-off ‘death traps’ news
  2. WATCH | Durban street racer crashes into car, injures spectators news
  3. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  4. You can now renew driver and car licences online news
  5. Latest fuel hikes to push petrol over R21 a litre for the first time news

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...