The new 2022 Volkswagen Taigo is about to launch in Mzansi
VW confirmed on Monday that its new Taigo will go on sale in SA in the first half of 2022.
A sleeker version of the German firm's popular T-Cross, the Taigo boasts coupé-inspired proportions with a more aggressively raked roofline and a longer wheelbase (+15mm).
From launch it will offer a suite of driver assistance systems including “Front Assist” and “Lane Assist”. These can be bolstered by the optional “IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist” system that enables semi-automated driving up to a system-determined top speed of 210km/h.
Other highlights include full LED headlamps, a fully digital instrument cluster, leather multifunction steering wheel and VW's new MIB3 touchscreen infotainment system.
Local versions of the Taigo will only be made available with the marque's tried and trusted 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine tuned to produce a hearty 85kW and 200Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a slick-shifting seven-speed DSG transmission.
Pricing and final specification will be communicated closer to launch, so watch this space.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.