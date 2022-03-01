Ford lifts the lid on all-new 2022 Everest — We have details

After months of teaser pics and video clips, Ford has finally revealed its new Everest SUV.

Built to merge improved on-road comfort with strong off-road capabilities for which the Everest has long been synonymous, this seven-seater arrives at the trailhead with an aggressive new exterior that will surely find favour with fans of the Blue Oval's Ranger Raptor.

Highlights include a bold new snout characterised by a pair of large C-clamp headlamps linked together by a chunky horizontal upper grille bar. Viewed in profile you will notice a stronger shoulder line and more swollen wheel arches brought about by the vehicle's 50mm wider track. Stealing the show at the rear is a new set of LED taillamp clusters joined by a fully integrated light bar that spans the entire length of the tailgate.

The interior of the next generation Everest has been totally overhauled to offer new levels of luxury and refinement. Understanding the importance of perceived quality among consumers, Ford engineers focused much effort on improving the overall fit and finish of the materials used inside the cabin.

You can expect a considerably more premium environment that will help keep occupants comfortable even out on longer excursions. NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) levels have also been recalibrated with things like redesigned door seals and reshaped side mirrors contributing to a more serene interior.