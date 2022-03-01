Ford lifts the lid on all-new 2022 Everest — We have details
After months of teaser pics and video clips, Ford has finally revealed its new Everest SUV.
Built to merge improved on-road comfort with strong off-road capabilities for which the Everest has long been synonymous, this seven-seater arrives at the trailhead with an aggressive new exterior that will surely find favour with fans of the Blue Oval's Ranger Raptor.
Highlights include a bold new snout characterised by a pair of large C-clamp headlamps linked together by a chunky horizontal upper grille bar. Viewed in profile you will notice a stronger shoulder line and more swollen wheel arches brought about by the vehicle's 50mm wider track. Stealing the show at the rear is a new set of LED taillamp clusters joined by a fully integrated light bar that spans the entire length of the tailgate.
The interior of the next generation Everest has been totally overhauled to offer new levels of luxury and refinement. Understanding the importance of perceived quality among consumers, Ford engineers focused much effort on improving the overall fit and finish of the materials used inside the cabin.
You can expect a considerably more premium environment that will help keep occupants comfortable even out on longer excursions. NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) levels have also been recalibrated with things like redesigned door seals and reshaped side mirrors contributing to a more serene interior.
“One of the first things you’ll notice when you get into a new Everest is how quiet it is,” said Max Wolff, design director for China and Ford’s International Markets Group (IMG).
“We've all been in vehicles with multiple rows of seats, where you have to twist your head around and almost shout to be heard by passengers in the second or third rows. That is an issue we wanted to solve for Everest, so the interior would be a quiet place in which you can easily talk to your family or friends and enjoy the journey together," he said.
Helping boost interior space inside the new Everest is a 50mm longer wheelbase – an increase that will be felt by all passengers. Ford has also improved access to the third row seats by installing second row seats that slide further forward than they did in the outgoing model. Additionally, all occupants have places to stash personal oddments and, depending on the model, charge their devices with power outlets in all three rows.
Ford is offering the nex-gen Everest in a choice of three derivatives: entry-level Sport, mid-tier Titanium and new flagship Platinum. A range of different variants and models will also be made available to certain world markets. In terms of SA vehicles, Ford said that local specification will be confirmed closer to launch.
Interior tech and creature comfort levels are high and customers can look forward to Ford's latest generation Sync4 infotainment system that operates via a large high-resolution portrait 10.1-inch or 12-inch touchscreen. This cutting-edge system comes locked and loaded with features such as voice-activation, full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as well as an embedded factory-fitted modem that allows customers to connect to their Everest using the FordPass App. According to Ford ,this App enhances the ownership experience with features like remote start, vehicle status check and remote lock and unlock functions all accessible via your Apple or Android-powered smartphone.
Other tasty technological nuggets come in the form of 8.0-inch or 12.4-inch digital instrument panels (the analogue dials of the outgoing model have been binned), a 360º parking camera and – as seen on the new Ranger double-cab – an innovative new exterior zone lighting system designed for adventurers. Controlled via the infotainment system or via the FordPass App installed on your smartphone, all the vehicle's exterior lights can be set to illuminate a 360º area around the Everest, or in specific areas.
High-spec models are equipped with wireless charging, a new leather trimmed e-Shifter and an electric parking brake. Depending on the variant, heated and ventilated 10-way power adjustable memory function seats are available for the driver and eight-way for the passenger. Heated seats are also available for the second row, depending on the variant.
To stop items falling out of the back when the tailgate is lifted, the Ford team engineered a small lip, affectionately known as the “apple catcher” valley, at the rear of the cargo area. There's also an underfloor storage space that helps keep the rear of the Everest organised.
What's lurking under the bonnet? In terms of powertrains the new Everest will be spearheaded by Ford's powerful 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine. This torque-rich unit will be bolstered by the firm's proven single-turbo and bi-turbo 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesels as well as a 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine. Depending on the model, transmission duties are to be handled either by a six-speed automatic or Ford’s 10-speed SelectShift gearbox.
From launch two four-wheel drive systems will be made available to customers. The first is a part-time setup incorporating a two-speed electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case while the second utilises a permanent four-wheel drive system that uses an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed electromechanical transfer case (EMTC) with selectable drive modes. A two-wheel drive Everest will also be made available in select markets.
No matter which drivetrain is fitted, all Everest models enjoy a more refined ride courtesy of a new Watts-link rear suspension riding on coil springs for less roll and more control.
With an official wading depth of 800mm, the new Everest also boasts a maximum braked trailer towing capacity of up to 3,500kg. A dedicated tow/haul drive mode has been added to optimise gear shift timing and maintain the best power delivery and engine braking when carrying loads, either in a trailer or in the cargo area. Additional driving tech such an integrated electric trailer brake controller helps deliver smooth and effective control of a trailer’s brake system – all of which makes the driver's life much easier.
Further contributing to added peace of mind behind the wheel is a suite of active safety systems including three flavours of adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping system with road-edge detection, evasive steer assist, reverse brake assist, a blind spot information system with trailer coverage and pre-collision assist with intersection functionality.
In terms of local availability the new next gen Ford Everest will launch in SA towards the end of the year. Final specification and pricing will be communicated closer to the time.
