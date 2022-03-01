New 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupé touches down in SA

The new BMW 2 Series is now available in SA. Yet another example of evolutionary rather than revolutionary styling, this sporty newcomer builds on the slippery good looks of its predecessor with an aggressive new front bumper design, revised kidney grille fitted with active air flaps and a pair of sleek LED headlamps that feature individual circular elements.

Built atop the German firm's rear-driven CLAR platform, this second-generation model is 105mm longer, 64mm wider and 28mm lower than its predecessor. BMW has increased torsional rigidity by 12% while optimal 50:50 weight distribution is now ensured thanks to the fitment of a lightweight aluminium bonnet and front wings. To maximise driving pleasure all models across the new 2022 2 Series Coupé range come equipped with a two-joint spring strut front axle, five‑link rear axle, special lift-related dampers, an M Sport suspension system and variable sport electric power steering as standard.