New 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupé touches down in SA
The new BMW 2 Series is now available in SA. Yet another example of evolutionary rather than revolutionary styling, this sporty newcomer builds on the slippery good looks of its predecessor with an aggressive new front bumper design, revised kidney grille fitted with active air flaps and a pair of sleek LED headlamps that feature individual circular elements.
Built atop the German firm's rear-driven CLAR platform, this second-generation model is 105mm longer, 64mm wider and 28mm lower than its predecessor. BMW has increased torsional rigidity by 12% while optimal 50:50 weight distribution is now ensured thanks to the fitment of a lightweight aluminium bonnet and front wings. To maximise driving pleasure all models across the new 2022 2 Series Coupé range come equipped with a two-joint spring strut front axle, five‑link rear axle, special lift-related dampers, an M Sport suspension system and variable sport electric power steering as standard.
The flagship M240i xDrive Coupé takes handling prowess to the next level with a model-specific version of the M Sport suspension, additional front axle struts, M Sport brakes and a mechanical rear M Sport limited-slip differential. The BMW engineers also dialled in some extra negative camber and further widened the track: +9mm up front and +4mm at the rear. Here customers also have the option of fitting this range-topping model with an Adaptive M suspension system featuring electronically controlled dampers as well as a set of high-performance street tyres to clad the standard 19-inch M light-alloy wheels.
From launch SA customers are able to pick from one of three models. Kicking things off is the 220i Coupé that sports a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine good for 135kW and 300Nm. Expect 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds and a VO2 max of 236km/h. Next up is the 220d Coupé that comes bolted to a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel developing 140kW and 400Nm. BMW claims that it will sprint to 100km/h in 7 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 237km/h. Aided by the firm's 48v mild hybrid technology, it can also achieve miserly fuel consumption — an impressive 4.8l/100km on the combined cycle.
At the sharp end of the 2 Series Coupé line-up is the M240i xDrive Coupé that packs a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged engine (the proven B58) twisting out 285kW and 500Nm. Distributed to all four wheels via a rear-biased all wheel-drive system, these staunch figures translate to a 0-100km/h time of 4.3 seconds and a limited top speed of 250km/h.
All three models are paired exclusively to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.
Interior-wise the cabin of the new 2 Series Coupé is more or less identical to the one used in the 3 Series, which means you can look forward to a boost in overall quality, fit and finish. Standard niceties come in the form of sport seats, a sport multifunction steering wheel as well as three-zone automatic climate control and ambient lighting. Also present is the latest-generation BMW Live Cockpit Professional system that consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital TFT instrument cluster. Options for the first time now include BMW Head-Up Display and BMW Drive Recorder.
Pricing for the new 2022 BMW 2 Series range is as follows:
220i Coupé: R771,900
220d Coupé: R819,278
M240i xDrive Coupé: R1,062,420
All come standard with a comprehensive warranty, and a five-year/100,000km Motorplan.