This is how much the new 2022 Range Rover will set you back in SA

Three powertrain options will include advanced six- and eight-cylinder engines, as well as a new Extended Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). The 2022 Range Rover is the first Land Rover to be powered by an all-new 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine (badged P530 in reference to its output in horsepower) that produces 390kW and 750Nm worth of torque. These enviable figures see it sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.6 seconds and reach a maximum top speed of 250km/h. Diesel lovers will be pleased to hear that the D350 sports a 3.0-litre straight-six turbodiesel engine making 257kW and 700Nm. Land Rover claims that this model will rocket its way to 100km/h in an impressive 6.1 seconds.

Meanwhile the new Extended Range P510e PHEV combines the inherent refinement of Land Rover’s 375kW in-line six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine, with a 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery and 105kW electric motor integrated with the transmission. Together, the powertrain provides up to 113 kilometres of near-silent pure-electric driving and, thanks to instantaneous electric torque, the ability to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds.

Pricing for the new 2022 Range Rover is as follows:

D350 HSE Standard Wheelbase: R2,861,000

P530 HSE Standard Wheelbase: R3,026,000

D350 Autobiography Standard Wheelbase: R3,310,000

P530 Autobiography Standard Wheelbase: R3,475,000

P510e Autobiography Standard Wheelbase: R3,527,000

D350 First Edition Standard Wheelbase: R3,434,000

P530 First Edition Standard Wheelbase: R3,581,000

P510e First Edition Standard Wheelbase: R3,582,000

D350 Autobiography Long Wheelbase: R3,392,000

P530 Autobiography Long Wheelbase: R3,557,000

D350 First Edition Long Wheelbase: R3,516,000

P530 First Edition Long Wheelbase: R3,663,000

D350 Autobiography Long Wheelbase seven-seats: R3,422,000

P530 Autobiography Long Wheelbase seven-seats: R3,587,000

D350 SV Standard Wheelbase: R3,857,000

P530 SV Standard Wheelbase: R3,920,000

P510e SV Standard Wheelbase: R3,962,000

D350 SV Long Wheelbase: R4,279,000

P530 SV Long Wheelbase: R4,343,000

Pricing includes VAT but excludes CO2 tax. All new Range Rover models come standard with a five-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.