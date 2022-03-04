5 things to know about the new 2022 Opel Zafira Life

If you've got a thing for large, spacious vans then you will be pleased to know that the new Opel Zafira Life has just touched down in SA.

Built to take on the likes of the Hyundai Staria, Ford Tourneo and VW Kombi 6.1, here are five things you should now about it:

Two models to choose from

From launch Opel is offering the Zafira Life in two distinct model offerings.

First up is the eight-seater Edition derivative that Opel says is geared to service the demands of modern families. Finished in hard-wearing cloth upholstery, the second and third rows each contain three full-size seats on rails with individual seat belts, which makes it particularly well-suited for long family road trips.

Automatic halogen headlamps and front fog lamps are standard on the Edition as is a tinted and heated rear windscreen with a single wiper.