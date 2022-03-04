5 things to know about the new 2022 Opel Zafira Life
If you've got a thing for large, spacious vans then you will be pleased to know that the new Opel Zafira Life has just touched down in SA.
Built to take on the likes of the Hyundai Staria, Ford Tourneo and VW Kombi 6.1, here are five things you should now about it:
Two models to choose from
From launch Opel is offering the Zafira Life in two distinct model offerings.
First up is the eight-seater Edition derivative that Opel says is geared to service the demands of modern families. Finished in hard-wearing cloth upholstery, the second and third rows each contain three full-size seats on rails with individual seat belts, which makes it particularly well-suited for long family road trips.
Automatic halogen headlamps and front fog lamps are standard on the Edition as is a tinted and heated rear windscreen with a single wiper.
Next up is the more luxurious Elegance model that caters for discerning business customers looking for a more VIP travelling experience. As such you can look forward to leather upholstery, a large panoramic sunroof and fully electric sliding side doors.
The second-row seating has also been reduced to two individual seats with arm-rests while a VIP sliding and folding table in the centre allows for a truly reconfigurable lounge on wheels. To aid with night driving, automatic high beam headlamps are fitted as standard.
A first-class interior
Both Zafira Life models comes standard with a host of niceties. Some of the highlights include a cooled glovebox, rake and reach steering column adjustment, a height adjustable driver's seat, cruise control and front dual-zone electronic climate control. These features are complemented by separate rear air-conditioning and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
In the Edition the latter is wired to six loudspeakers while in the flagship Elegance this is upped to 10.
Other notable features exclusive to the range-topping Elegance come in the form of a head-up display, front heated seats, sun shade curtains on the side windows, keyless entry and start as well as a connected satellite navigation system that provides the driver with useful information on various destinations, traffic alerts, local weather conditions.
Both Zafira Life derivatives have the option to fit front and rear park sensors with a 180° reverse camera, which sends a top-view 180° image of the area behind the vehicle.
One engine only
Both the Edition and Elegance models are fitted with 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 110kW and 370Nm worth of torque. It's paired to a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission and returns a claimed 6.3l/100km across the combined cycle.
Safety matters
Opel has equipped all Zafira Life models with front and side airbags for both the driver and passenger as standard.
The entry-level Edition is fitted with a driver attention alert system that alerts the driver via the instrument panel after two hours of uninterrupted driving and sends a second alert if the driver continues driving for another hour.
The Elegance builds on this with an active road behaviour system that, as it says on the tin, monitors the driver’s behaviour via a camera and steering wheel movements and sends an audible and visual alert if a loss of attention is detected.
This derivative further benefits from land departure warning, speed sign detection, blind spot detection and forward brake assist, which helps prevent collisions with people or objects under 30km/h.
Pricing
The new 2022 Opel Zafira Life range is priced as follows:
- Zafira Life Edition: R749,900
- Zafira Life Elegance: R869,900
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.