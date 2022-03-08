One for the ladies — Mini unveils new limited-run Pat Moss Edition

It's Women's Day. And to celebrate Mini has pulled the covers off a racy new special edition model that pays homage to celebrated British female racing driver Pat Moss. The sister of F1 great Sir Stirling Moss, she and co-driver Ann Widsom gave the Mini its first international rally victory after winning the 1962 Tulip Rally — a 2,500km round trip from the Dutch municipality of Noordwijk to the French Riviera and back.

Limited to 800 vehicles worldwide, the Pat Moss Edition can be had as either a three-door or five-door Cooper S hatch with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine twisting out 141kW and 280Nm worth of torque. A more potent version based on the John Cooper Works is also available with the same motor tuned to deliver 170kW and 320Nm.