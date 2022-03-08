One for the ladies — Mini unveils new limited-run Pat Moss Edition
It's Women's Day. And to celebrate Mini has pulled the covers off a racy new special edition model that pays homage to celebrated British female racing driver Pat Moss. The sister of F1 great Sir Stirling Moss, she and co-driver Ann Widsom gave the Mini its first international rally victory after winning the 1962 Tulip Rally — a 2,500km round trip from the Dutch municipality of Noordwijk to the French Riviera and back.
Limited to 800 vehicles worldwide, the Pat Moss Edition can be had as either a three-door or five-door Cooper S hatch with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine twisting out 141kW and 280Nm worth of torque. A more potent version based on the John Cooper Works is also available with the same motor tuned to deliver 170kW and 320Nm.
So what does the Mini Pat Moss Edition actually give you? Well you can expect a host of exterior tweaks including a tulip motif on the car's C-pillars, side scuttles and wheel hub covers. The key facts of the 1962 Tulip Rally appear below the side scuttles on the front side panels: the actual route Noordwijk — Monte Carlo — Noordwijk, the distance of 2,500km, the vehicle, namely a Mini Cooper, and its starting number, which was 104.
Another standout feature is the horizontal white bonnet strip that holds the registration number of Moss' original Tulip Rally-winning Mini — 737 ABL. Her signature also appears on the front apron as a graphic imprint. Available only in Pepper White or Midnight Black metallic, the Mini Pat Moss Edition comes standard with the firm's unique Multitone Roof that here features a unique colour scheme that transitions from Chilli Red to Melting Silver to Jet Black. A set of bright red exterior mirror caps also forms part of the package.
Step inside the cabin and you'll discover more subtle tulip motifs applied to the bottom of the centre steering wheel spoke. Moss' iconic signature can also be seen running across the sporty Piano Black dashboard finisher positioned ahead of the front passenger seat.
The new Mini Pat Moss Edition will be available in SA in limited quantities from the third quarter of 2022. Pricing and final specification will be announced closer to that time.