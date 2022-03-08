WATCH | Ford showcases next-gen Ranger safety systems

Ford has dropped a new video highlighting some of the cutting-edge active and passive safety systems available in its next-gen Ranger. Keeping passengers safe out on the road was a key priority for the Blue Oval and as such its engineers spent thousands of hours developing and testing the 2022 Ranger’s safety features, both via computer modelling and one of the most comprehensive physical testing programmes ever conducted by Ford.

A significant number of computer-aided engineering (CAE) models were built to test various accident scenarios, including full-frontal, frontal offset, rear offset crash tests, pedestrian impact and roof crush tests. The team also conducted hundreds of physical tests to ensure vehicle safety performance was met and to validate the CAE modelling.

“Ranger enjoys a solid safety heritage thanks to its Built Ford Tough lineage, and our testing efforts have gone above and beyond requirements to ensure Ranger’s safety is robust and fitting to our customers around the globe,” says Franco Moras, vehicle safety manager for Ford Australia. “Customers want to be able to travel safely with their friends and family, and be able to move their cargo with confidence. The next-gen Ranger not only delivers on the ability to help them tackle whatever they want at work or with family and friends, but it helps them do that with the safety and peace of mind they want, thanks to the numerous driver assistance technologies and safety features the new model offers.”

In the video you can get a taste of how the following systems work: lane-keeping system with road edge detection, active park assist 2.0, intelligent adaptive cruise control as well as the updated blind spot information system (BLIS) with trailer coverage. It also touches on the Ranger's impressive airbag count (up to nine depending on the model), the new reversing camera with dynamic guidelines as well as the handy trailer light check system.