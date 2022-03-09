New 2022 Mazda CX-60 rides high on power and luxury
Mazda has unveiled its new CX-60 — a mid-sized SUV intended to plug the gap between the CX-5 and CX-8. Engineered to take the Mazda brand upmarket, this newcomer embraces the Japanese marque's latest "Kodo-Soul" design language already seen on the US-only CX-50 that broke cover at the end of 2021. It's a sporty looking machine with a sleek silhouette that incorporates a long front bonnet and a raked rear end that in our eyes borrows much from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Maserati Levante. The distinctive nose features a chrome-winged radiator grille flanked by LED headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lights. Depending on the model variant 18- or 20-inch wheels are fitted.
The big news about the CX-60, however, is that it uses Mazda’s latest Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture. This means that customers can look forward to both rear-driven and all-wheel drive model derivatives. For excellent dynamic ability this platform uses a double-wishbone suspension up front, a multi-link arrangement at the rear and something called Kinematic Posture Control that Mazda says helps to reduce body roll by applying brake force on the inside rear wheel for added corning stability.
The CX-60 will also see the debut of Mazda's newly developed and much-hyped in-line six-cylinder engine that will from launch be available in two flavours — a 3.3l Skyactiv-D diesel or 3.0l Skyactiv-X petrol. Both are turbocharged and use the firm's 48v mild-hybrid system to boost fuel economy. Mazda is yet to divulge specs about either, so we don't know what performance they will offer.
They have spilt the beans on the plug-in hybrid model (a first for Mazda) that pairs a 2.5l Skyactiv-G four-cylinder petrol engine with a 100kW electric motor juiced by a 17.8kWh lithium-ion battery. Total system output? You're looking at 241kW and 500Nm, which makes it the most potent road car Mazda has ever produced. 0-100km/h takes 5.8 seconds while top speed clocks in at 200km/h. When fully charged the battery gives an electric range of up to 60km.
All engine variants are paired to a new eight-speed automatic transmission that ditches the conventional torque converter of old for a more advanced multi-plate clutch set up.
As we mentioned before, the CX-60 hopes to take the Mazda brand upmarket and, as such, higher grade variants sport an interior finished with luxurious materials including Nappa leather upholstery and maple wood inlays. Technology levels are high with things such as a digital instrument cluster, heads-up display and the firm's latest-generation MZD Connect 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system included as standard. The latter syncs wirelessly with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and offers over-the-air updates.
Higher grade variants level-up with additions such as a 12-speaker Bose surround sound system, heated leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, an electronically adjustable steering column and a kick-motion activated electric tailgate. Being larger than the CX-5, the CX-60 offers a generous 570 litres of boot space. This can be increased to 1,726 litres by folding down the rear seat backs.
Mazda will begin production of the CX-60 at Hofu Plant No 2 in Yamaguchi prefecture on March 11. The Japanese specification CX-60 is due to be introduced in early April. At the time of writing the CX-60 remains under consideration for launch in SA.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.