New 2022 Mazda CX-60 rides high on power and luxury

Mazda has unveiled its new CX-60 — a mid-sized SUV intended to plug the gap between the CX-5 and CX-8. Engineered to take the Mazda brand upmarket, this newcomer embraces the Japanese marque's latest "Kodo-Soul" design language already seen on the US-only CX-50 that broke cover at the end of 2021. It's a sporty looking machine with a sleek silhouette that incorporates a long front bonnet and a raked rear end that in our eyes borrows much from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Maserati Levante. The distinctive nose features a chrome-winged radiator grille flanked by LED headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lights. Depending on the model variant 18- or 20-inch wheels are fitted.

The big news about the CX-60, however, is that it uses Mazda’s latest Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture. This means that customers can look forward to both rear-driven and all-wheel drive model derivatives. For excellent dynamic ability this platform uses a double-wishbone suspension up front, a multi-link arrangement at the rear and something called Kinematic Posture Control that Mazda says helps to reduce body roll by applying brake force on the inside rear wheel for added corning stability.