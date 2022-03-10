New Models

New Mitsubishi Triton Double Cab GL is priced to sell

10 March 2022 - 14:25 By Motoring Staff
The new Mitsubishi Triton Double Cab GL is priced from R479,995.
Image: Supplied

Mitsubishi SA is now offering a new and aggressively priced Triton Double Cab GL model derivative that's been built to attract fleet owners, SMEs and lifestyle consumers alike.

Coming in at under R500,000, this budget-conscious bakkie is powered by the Japanese firm's proven 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that makes 100kW and 324Nm. This is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Though four-wheel drive is not an option on the GL, Mitsubishi has fitted it with a limited-slip differential. 

16-inch alloy wheels and a high-mounted brake light are standard.
Image: Supplied

Hop inside the cabin and you will discover a fairly generous array of niceties including keyless entry, central locking, electric windows and automatic air-conditioning. Standard on the GL is a touchscreen radio/CD player, however customers do have the option of speccing a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There's also a centre armrest with an integrated cup holder, four-spoke urethane steering wheel, dark grey cloth seat upholstery as well as a USB port and 12v accessory socket. 

Riding on 16-inch alloy wheels the GL model boasts a number of safety features such as ABS brakes with EBD, a driver and passenger airbag and rear ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Available at dealerships now the Triton Double Cab GL is priced from R479,995. This includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km maintenance plan.

