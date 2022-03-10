New Mitsubishi Triton Double Cab GL is priced to sell

Hop inside the cabin and you will discover a fairly generous array of niceties including keyless entry, central locking, electric windows and automatic air-conditioning. Standard on the GL is a touchscreen radio/CD player, however customers do have the option of speccing a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There's also a centre armrest with an integrated cup holder, four-spoke urethane steering wheel, dark grey cloth seat upholstery as well as a USB port and 12v accessory socket.

Riding on 16-inch alloy wheels the GL model boasts a number of safety features such as ABS brakes with EBD, a driver and passenger airbag and rear ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Available at dealerships now the Triton Double Cab GL is priced from R479,995. This includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km maintenance plan.