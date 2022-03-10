The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a happy electric van that can

Manufactured at Volkswagen's commercial vehicle plant in Hannover, both versions of the ID. Buzz are built on the group's new Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) platform. In terms of dimensions both models measure 4,712mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,988mm, which is roughly the same as that of the current T6.1. However at 1,985mm, it's interesting to note that the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo are 81mm wider than the equivalent T6.1.

From launch the more family-orientated ID. Buzz offers space for five adult passengers courtesy two rows of seating plus a large boot with 1,121 litres of capacity. Fold the second row of seats flat and this suddenly increases to 2,205 litres. Aimed more at commercial users (or those with a lot of hobbies), the ID. Buzz Cargo comes with either two or three seats up front (the choice is yours) leaving a whopping 3.9 cubic metres or stowage space. Enough, or so Volkswagen claims, to swallow two euro pallets loaded in transversely.

Just like the original T1 bus the new ID. Buzz twins have their motors mounted in the back. Attached to the rear axle is a lightweight 150kW electric motor powered by a 77kWh lithium-ion battery mounted deep down in the sandwich floor for an impressively low centre of gravity. Though Volkswagen has made no mention of driving range we would hazard a guess that both ID. Buzz variants should offer around 300-400km on a single charge. Especially considering how slippery they are — the ID. Buzz sports a car-rivalling drag coefficient of 0.285cd while the slightly taller ID. Buzz Cargo comes in at 0.29cd.