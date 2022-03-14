5 things to know about the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson
The exciting new Hyundai Tucson was launched in SA last week. Built to take on the likes of the VW Tiguan, Renault Koleos and Mazda CX-5, here are five things to know about it.
No shrinking violet
While the previous Tucson kind of blended into the crowd, this all-new fourth-generation model does anything but with radically-penned sheet metal and a sharp-end that features the firm's "Parametric Hidden Lights" that – hidden behind the vehicle's angular radiator grille – only make themselves visible when switched on. Eat your heart out, KITT. This intriguing technology also makes an appearance in the car's rear taillight clusters.
Other neat features include an aggressively chiselled shoulder line and angular wheel arches that can, depending on what trim level you pick, be stuffed with 17-, 18- or 19-inch alloys. Hyundai also fitted its new hidden rear wiper, which sits under the rear spoiler.
In terms of dimensions the new Tucson is larger than the outgoing model. Get out your tape measure and you'll find it is 15mm wider and 150mm longer with a wheelbase that has increased 85mm in length. The latter means rear passengers enjoy more legroom. Boot space is up to 539 litres, expandable to 1,860 with the rear seats folded flat.
Choice of three derivatives
From launch the new Tucson is available in three key model derivatives.
The entry-level Premium model gets the party started and comes equipped with a tidy cache of standard features including manual air-conditioning, heated front seats with cloth upholstery, an onboard computer, a urethane multifunction steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, cruise control and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible (wirelessly) with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The instrument cluster features a 4.2-inch TFT display. For easy manoeuvring a rear view camera and front and rear park assist are included as standard. The Premium rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.
Next up is the mid-tier Tucson Executive that builds on the specification of the Premium model with heated front seats upholstered in vegan-friendly artificial leather, automatic climate control, an artificial leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, roof rails, privacy glass, electric folding side mirrors, blindspot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. Automatic LED headlamps, automatic wipers and 18-inch alloy wheels finish things off.
The flagship Tucson Elite levels-up with a fully digital instrument cluster, heated and ventilated front seats wrapped in artificial leather, a panoramic glass sunroof, large 19-inch alloy wheels, a smart key with push-button start as well as a significantly expanded Hyundai smart sense safety system. The latter sees the addition of innovative active safety features such as blind-spot collision avoidance assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, smart cruise control, rear cross-traffic collision assist, rear cross-traffic alert, fatigue detection/driver attention warning and high beam assist.
Word on engines
Tucson Premium, Executive and Elite models are all powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine making 115kW and 192Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Expect a claimed 0-100km/h time of 11.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 181km/h. Fuel consumption on the combined cycle measures in at 8.9l/100km. Available as an option on the Elite model is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 137kW and 416Nm. This increased muscle is sent to the front axle through an eight-speed automatic gearbox for a 0-100km/h time of 9.2 seconds a VO2 Max of 201km/h. Fuel consumption on the combined cycle is 7.9l/100km.
Four drive modes (Eco, Smart, Normal or Sport) are available across all engine derivatives with selection by a switch on the middle console behind the gear lever. Smart mode offers a blend of economical driving, while Sport adjusts throttle making for increased urgency.
Solid safety for all
All new Tucson models are equipped as standard with six airbags and ISOFIX latching points on the outer rear bench seats. Customers can also look forward to ABS brakes with EBD, an electronic stability program with vehicle stability management, downhill brake control and hill start assist. The Hyundai Tucson also offers a five-star Euro NCAP rating.
Pricing
Pricing for the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson range is as follows:
Premium: R519,900
Executive: R569,900
Elite: R634,900
Elite Turbodiesel: R699,900
Pricing includes a standard seven-year/200,000km manufacturer’s warranty, a six-year/90,000km service plan and roadside assistance for seven years or 150,000km.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.