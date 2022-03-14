5 things to know about the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson

No shrinking violet

While the previous Tucson kind of blended into the crowd, this all-new fourth-generation model does anything but with radically-penned sheet metal and a sharp-end that features the firm's "Parametric Hidden Lights" that – hidden behind the vehicle's angular radiator grille – only make themselves visible when switched on. Eat your heart out, KITT. This intriguing technology also makes an appearance in the car's rear taillight clusters.

Other neat features include an aggressively chiselled shoulder line and angular wheel arches that can, depending on what trim level you pick, be stuffed with 17-, 18- or 19-inch alloys. Hyundai also fitted its new hidden rear wiper, which sits under the rear spoiler.

In terms of dimensions the new Tucson is larger than the outgoing model. Get out your tape measure and you'll find it is 15mm wider and 150mm longer with a wheelbase that has increased 85mm in length. The latter means rear passengers enjoy more legroom. Boot space is up to 539 litres, expandable to 1,860 with the rear seats folded flat.