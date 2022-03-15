New Toyota Starlet breaks cover and is headed for Mzansi
Toyota India has pulled the wraps from its new Glanza hatchback — what is destined to be renamed the Starlet and put on sale in SA later this year.
Effectively a second generation Suzuki Baleno with a different front bumper and grille (remember Toyota holds a stake in Suzuki, meaning they can pretty much badge-engineer whatever the hell they want), the new Glanza/Starlet promises to drive better than the outgoing model thanks to the implementation of a more rigid body shell that makes use of extra high-tensile steel. The suspension, steering and drivetrain have also been fettled for better performance.
While the Indian market Glanza makes do with a weedy 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, the SA-bound Starlet will no doubt be fitted with the same 77kW/138Nm 1.5-litre unit doing duty in the recently unveiled Suzuki Baleno. As with the Suzuki, customers will be able to choose between a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.
Starlet interior tech should mirror that of the Baleno, with niceties such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, 360º view camera, colour heads up display (HUD) and automatic climate control all featuring on the spec-list (model grade dependent, of course). Safety features include up to six airbags, ABS brakes with EBD, hill hold assist (nice for newbies) and LED projector headlamps with daytime running lights.
The new Toyota Starlet is expected to reach Mzansi later in 2022. Final specifications and pricing will drop closer to that time, so watch this space for updates as they happen.
