New Toyota Starlet breaks cover and is headed for Mzansi

Toyota India has pulled the wraps from its new Glanza hatchback — what is destined to be renamed the Starlet and put on sale in SA later this year.

Effectively a second generation Suzuki Baleno with a different front bumper and grille (remember Toyota holds a stake in Suzuki, meaning they can pretty much badge-engineer whatever the hell they want), the new Glanza/Starlet promises to drive better than the outgoing model thanks to the implementation of a more rigid body shell that makes use of extra high-tensile steel. The suspension, steering and drivetrain have also been fettled for better performance.

While the Indian market Glanza makes do with a weedy 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, the SA-bound Starlet will no doubt be fitted with the same 77kW/138Nm 1.5-litre unit doing duty in the recently unveiled Suzuki Baleno. As with the Suzuki, customers will be able to choose between a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.