Isuzu D-Max Gen 6 bakkie to live on as cost-effective workhorse

Isuzu Motors will retain several variants of the current D-Max bakkie as cheaper options alongside the new, seventh-generation one-tonner, which is being launched in SA in April.

In a dual product strategy, these sixth-generation models will offer more cost-effective solutions for buyers seeking workhorse pickups with fewer frills. The so-called Gen 6 bakkies will comprise five competitively priced single- and double-cab models in SA

The Gen 6 will continue to be assembled at Isuzu’s Gqeberha plant alongside the new D-Max. The first seventh-generation bakkie rolled off the production line last week, for sale in SA and export markets within the continent, with the model range and pricing to be revealed soon.

The locally-built D-Max, formerly known as the KB for many years, is one of SA’s most popular bakkies and the seventh-generation comes with a new design and a host of technological and safety upgrades.

“Our strategy is to support Isuzu’s objectives by retaining Gen 6 models which have performed very well in the workhorse segment of the market,” says Dominic Rimmer, Isuzu Motors’ senior vice-president of technical operations.

“These models remain a valuable proposition for fleet operators who place great importance on running costs and minimum down time.”

Gen 6 continues with two of Isuzu’s current 2.5l turbo diesel engines. The entry-level version delivers 58kW of power and 176Nm of torque, with fuel consumption claimed at 7.9l per 100km.

The high output (HO) engine offers 100kW and 320Nm, with fuel consumption rated at 7.6l/100 km for the five-speed manual, and 8.1l/100 km for the five-speed auto.

All Gen 6 models are rear-wheel drives with dual front airbags but the entry-level 250C is a blue-collar bakkie with no air conditioning or radio, and its only allusion to comfort is power steering.

Fleetside spec adds aircon while the Safety derivative has ABS brakes and stability control, but you’ll need to get a Hi-Ride model for frills like electric mirrors, electric windows, remote central locking, an audio system, and an extra 25mm of ground clearance.

Prices

D-Max 250C single cab standard Gen 6 - R328,400

D-Max 250C single cab Fleetside Gen 6 - R354,900

D-Max 250 HO single cab (safety) Gen 6 - R380,500

D-Max 250 HO double cab Hi-Ride Gen 6 - R479,900

D-Max 250 HO double cab Hi-Ride Gen 6 auto - R500,000

Includes five-year/120,000km warranty with roadside assistance, and a five-year/90,000km service plan.