The Aston Martin V12 Vantage is going out with a wail not a whimper

Aston Martin has revealed what will officially be the last V12 Vantage ever built. A revered automotive icon that's been a poster car for 15 years, Aston Martin is pulling the plug on the V12 Vantage because, well, because multi-cylinder internal combustion engines are the Devil and must be replaced by electric motors and massive lithium-ion battery packs.

Yes, it's yet another sad day in our generally sad world but at least the Gaydon-based car maker is giving this two-seater coupé the great Hunter S Thompson "shoot-my-ashes-outta-a-goddam-cannon" sendoff it so rightfully deserves with a limited-edition run-out model designed to go and kick some serious bunny-hugging, EV-posturing ass.

Let us start with the engine, shall we, because that's were the most of the magic happens. Crammed beneath that lightweight carbon fibre clamshell bonnet is a twin-turbocharged quad-cam 60-degree 5.2-litre V12 tuned to deliver 514kW at 6,500rpm and 753Nm worth of torque from 1,800rpm to 6,000rpm. Paired to a software-enhanced eight-speed ZF automatic transmission that sends 100% of the power to the rear axle via a mechanical limited-slip differential, Aston Martin claims this monster of a powertrain will deliver the 1,795kg V12 Vantage from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 322km/h.