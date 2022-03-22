2022 Range Rover P510e plug-in hybrid now available to order

The Range Rover P510e Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid is now available to order in SA.

Available in Autobiography and flagship SV trim levels — with the option of an exclusive First Edition during the first year of production — this luxury SUV pairs a 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium engine to a 105kW electric motor and 38kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The result is a total system output of 375kW and 700Nm: figures that allow the hefty P510e to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 242km/h.

Being a plug-in hybrid model this Range Rover is also pleasingly frugal with a claimed maximum electric driving range of 113km. Based on anonymised ownership data accrued by Land Rover this is enough for the average Range Rover customer to complete 75% of their journeys without ever using the internal combustion engine. When driven in hybrid drive mode you can expect claimed CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km and a combined fuel consumption of 1.6l/100km. Obviously this will require a light and considerate right foot.