New Models

2022 Range Rover P510e plug-in hybrid now available to order

22 March 2022 - 12:52 By Motoring Reporter
The Range Rover P510e Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid starts at R3,527,000.
Image: Supplied

The Range Rover P510e Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid is now available to order in SA.

Available in Autobiography and flagship SV trim levels — with the option of an exclusive First Edition during the first year of production — this luxury SUV pairs a 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium engine to a 105kW electric motor and 38kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The result is a total system output of 375kW and 700Nm: figures that allow the hefty P510e to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 242km/h. 

Being a plug-in hybrid model this Range Rover is also pleasingly frugal with a claimed maximum electric driving range of 113km. Based on anonymised ownership data accrued by Land Rover this is enough for the average Range Rover customer to complete 75% of their journeys without ever using the internal combustion engine. When driven in hybrid drive mode you can expect claimed CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km and a combined fuel consumption of 1.6l/100km. Obviously this will require a light and considerate right foot.

The Range Rover P510e Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid offers a claimed maximum electric range of 113km.
Image: Supplied

In terms of topping up the battery the Range Rover P510e is one of the few plug-in hybrid electric vehicles on the market to offer 50kW DC rapid charging capability. This means that its advanced lithium-ion battery can charge up to 80% capacity in less than an hour.

As to be expected the cabin of this hybrid Range Rover is packed with the British marque's latest technology including a new generation Pivi Pro infotainment system that's linked to a 13.1-inch touchscreen with haptic feedback. There's also a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster that can be configured using controls mounted on the leather and wood steering wheel. Meanwhile those sat in the back can enjoy the Rear Seat Entertainment system, which provides adjustable 11.4-inch touchscreens mounted on the rear of the front seat backs. Other notable features include powered doors for improved accessibility, Land Rover's third-generation active noise cancellation system that lessens exterior babble and a concert hall-rivalling 35-speaker, 1,600-watt Meridian Signature Sound System.

In terms of pricing the new 2022 Range Rover P510e Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid starts at R3,527,000. This includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan. 

