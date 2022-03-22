Ford confirms engine power outputs of new 2022 Ranger
Ford has dropped some tasty new nuggets of information regarding its next-gen Ranger.
And first up is – and at long last – an official power and torque rating of the Blue Oval's newly penned 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine that will be made available in flagship Ranger models. Designed to meet the needs of serious towers and off-roaders, this multi-cylinder oil-burner makes up to 184kW and and an impressive 600Nm worth of torque.
“The all-new 3.0l V6 turbodiesel delivers,” says Ford Ranger and Everest programme manager Pritika Maharaj. “When you drive a Ranger with the V6 turbodiesel, it feels like a much bigger truck. And it feels strong in the sense that it has plenty of power and torque, which is exactly what our customers told us they wanted," Maharaj concludes.
In addition to the 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine, the next-gen Ranger will continue to offer the choice of the proven single-turbo and the bi-turbo 2.0l inline four-cylinder diesel engines. The single-turbo comes in two different performance levels, offering 110kW and 350Nm or 125kW and 405Nm. Meanwhile, the 2.0l bi-turbo makes 155kW and 500Nm and will continue to be available in new Everest as well. This engine boasts a clever bypass system that determines the optimum operating mode, meaning the turbochargers can operate in series (at lower engine speeds for enhanced torque and responsiveness) or the smaller turbo can be bypassed, allowing the larger turbocharger to deliver high power.
Transmission choices include a 10-speed automatic that according to Ford has notched up more than 6-million kilometres of testing. This transmission will be available only on the flagship 3.0l V6 and 2.0l bi-turbo engines. The six-speed automatic transmission currently available on Ranger will continue along with the introduction of new five- and six-speed manual transmissions for single-turbo diesel variants. This new manual transmission was apparently four years in development and boasts a new gear set for smoother shifts.
Ford has also spilled the beans on the Ranger's off-roading specs, which include an improved front approach angle – 30 degrees, up from 28.5 degrees. The rear departure angle has also been increased from 21 degrees to 23 degrees. For improved stability both on- and off-road the Ranger's track and wheelbase have been increased by 50mm.
From launch the Blue Oval will be offering the new Ranger with the option of two four-wheel drive systems. The base four-wheel drive is a ‘part-time’ system with a two-speed electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case offering 2H, 4H and 4L as modes of operation. There's also a more sophisticated on-demand four-wheel drive system (2H, 4A, 4H and 4L) which allows the Ranger to be driven in four-wheel drive on high-traction surfaces via its 4A (automatic) mode. When selected, the system continuously distributes power between the front and rear axles for optimum performance in all on-road conditions.
Customers can also look forward to an electronic rear differential lock which can be activated via the Sync infotainment system. This allows both wheels on a specific axle to turn at the same speed providing additional traction in slippery off-road conditions.
Another notable new feature is the welcome presence of six selectable drive modes that instantly tweak the Ranger's throttle, gearshift, ABS, traction and stability control settings to better suit real driving conditions and enhance traction. Once the exclusive preserve of the mighty Ranger Raptor, these modes include normal, eco, tow/haul (automatic models only), slippery (for on-road use), mud/ruts and sand (for use off-road).
The next-generation Ranger will be built at Ford’s plants in Thailand and SA, beginning in 2022, with other markets to be announced at a later date. More details, including when the vehicle will be launched in SA and final specification, will be announced in due course.