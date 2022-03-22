Ford confirms engine power outputs of new 2022 Ranger

Ford has dropped some tasty new nuggets of information regarding its next-gen Ranger.

And first up is – and at long last – an official power and torque rating of the Blue Oval's newly penned 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine that will be made available in flagship Ranger models. Designed to meet the needs of serious towers and off-roaders, this multi-cylinder oil-burner makes up to 184kW and and an impressive 600Nm worth of torque.

“The all-new 3.0l V6 turbodiesel delivers,” says Ford Ranger and Everest programme manager Pritika Maharaj. “When you drive a Ranger with the V6 turbodiesel, it feels like a much bigger truck. And it feels strong in the sense that it has plenty of power and torque, which is exactly what our customers told us they wanted," Maharaj concludes.

In addition to the 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine, the next-gen Ranger will continue to offer the choice of the proven single-turbo and the bi-turbo 2.0l inline four-cylinder diesel engines. The single-turbo comes in two different performance levels, offering 110kW and 350Nm or 125kW and 405Nm. Meanwhile, the 2.0l bi-turbo makes 155kW and 500Nm and will continue to be available in new Everest as well. This engine boasts a clever bypass system that determines the optimum operating mode, meaning the turbochargers can operate in series (at lower engine speeds for enhanced torque and responsiveness) or the smaller turbo can be bypassed, allowing the larger turbocharger to deliver high power.

Transmission choices include a 10-speed automatic that according to Ford has notched up more than 6-million kilometres of testing. This transmission will be available only on the flagship 3.0l V6 and 2.0l bi-turbo engines. The six-speed automatic transmission currently available on Ranger will continue along with the introduction of new five- and six-speed manual transmissions for single-turbo diesel variants. This new manual transmission was apparently four years in development and boasts a new gear set for smoother shifts.