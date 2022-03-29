×

New Models

WATCH | Toyota teases GR Corolla one last time ahead of Thursday reveal

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
29 March 2022 - 09:12

The GR Corolla. It's been a long time coming. And Toyota has enjoyed taunting us all with numerous cryptic teaser pics. Well now the Japanese firm has dropped a 13-second video clip ahead of the model's official reveal this Thursday that shows off the car's GR badges, brakes and fender flares. Of course Toyota refers to the model in question as an “all-new GR sports car” but we know full well that it's the highly-anticipated new flagship Corolla.

Built to take on the hot-hatched might of Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes and BMW, the new GR Corolla will adopt the same GR-Four all-wheel drive system as seen on the fiery little GR Yaris and quite possibly the same 1.6l three-cylinder turbo engine that makes 198kW and 360Nm worth of torque. Toyota has kept a tight lid on this car's development so we reserve any further speculation until the grand reveal scheduled for April 1 at 10.30am JST (that's 3.30am for us living in Mzansi). You can watch it live by following this link.

