The new Lotus Eletre is plugging the brand into an electric future

British carmaker Lotus’ bid to move from bit player in the racy roadster market to mass relevancy rests on a 447kW electric SUV. China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, which in 2017 purchased a majority stake in the heritage brand, unveiled the Lotus Eletre on Tuesday evening in London, where it was driven onstage by 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button.

The Eletre is part of Geely’s pitch to pivot Lotus to “lifestyle” vehicles beyond its sharp-handling, track-tuned sports cars, such as the lightweight, relatively affordable Elan and Exige. The SUV, which will be built at a new factory in Wuhan, China, is the first of a range of new Lotus EVs planned for the next four years, including a sedan in 2023, a smaller SUV in 2025 and an electric sports car in 2026.

The Emira, which starts deliveries later this year, will be the last model to run exclusively on petrol.