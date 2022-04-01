The new Toyota GR Corolla is one badass all-wheel drive hot hatch

It's a good day for Toyota fans as the Japanese marque has finally revealed its scorching hot new GR Corolla hatch. Built to do bad things to the likes of the Volkswagen Golf R and Mercedes-AMG A35, this mutant Corolla is shaped by the hand of speed itself and comes fitted with wider front (+20mm) and rear (+30mm) fenders stuffed with 18-inch gloss-black 15-spoke alloy wheels shod with sticky 235/40 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres.

Other defining GR Corolla exterior features include a huge front radiator grille and a pair of rally-inspired bonnet-bulge air outlets if you go for the flagship Circuit Edition over the entry-level Core derivative. The Circuit Edition also receives a larger rear roof spoiler and a lightweight forged carbon-fibre roof that not only looks incredible, but contributes to a lower centre of gravity. An aluminium bonnet and front doors are standard on both.