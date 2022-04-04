×

New Models

Suzuki introduces new 2022 Vitara Brezza S-Edition

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
04 April 2022 - 15:44
The new Suzuki Vitara Brezza S-Edition starts at R266,900.
Image: Supplied

It has been a year since the popular Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched in SA. And to celebrate this milestone the Japanese carmaker is introducing a sassy new model derivative.

Slotting in between the entry-level GL and flagship GLX, the Vitara Brezza S-Edition hits the streets with a smorgasbord of exterior styling tweaks, including a pattered cubic chrome radiator grille and front and rear skid plates fitted with silver extender garnishes. These are visually linked by matching silver side skid plates along the bottom of the doors. Other touches include a set of diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels and wind deflectors fitted to the front and rear doors. 

Silver extender garnishes make the skid plates pop.
Image: Supplied

Inside, Suzuki has replaced the standard Vitara Brezza dashboard and door trim with soft silver highlights. The S-Edition comes equipped with the same standard niceties as the GL model, meaning that drivers can look forward to dual front airbags, electric folding side mirrors, a multifunction steering wheel, rear parking sensors and a height adjustable driver's seat. A large touchscreen infotainment system is also present, which aside from syncing with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also offers a handy rear view camera. 

Touchscreen infotainment system is linked to a reverse camera.
Image: Supplied

Powering the S-Edition is Suzuki's 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver 77kW and 138Nm. This is sent to the front wheels via your choice of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Suzuki claims a combined fuel consumption of 6.2l/100km.

The Suzuki Vitara Brezza S-Edition will set you back R266,900 for the manual version and R286,900 for the automatic. Pricing includes a five-year/200,000km warranty, four-year/60,000km service plan and three-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance plan.

TimesLIVE

