Suzuki introduces new 2022 Vitara Brezza S-Edition

It has been a year since the popular Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched in SA. And to celebrate this milestone the Japanese carmaker is introducing a sassy new model derivative.

Slotting in between the entry-level GL and flagship GLX, the Vitara Brezza S-Edition hits the streets with a smorgasbord of exterior styling tweaks, including a pattered cubic chrome radiator grille and front and rear skid plates fitted with silver extender garnishes. These are visually linked by matching silver side skid plates along the bottom of the doors. Other touches include a set of diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels and wind deflectors fitted to the front and rear doors.