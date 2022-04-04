VW announces local pricing and specs of 2022 Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen confirmed on Monday that its newly facelifted Tiguan Allspace lineup will go on sale later this month sporting sharper exterior styling and a host of interior upgrades.
Indeed, Volkswagen's Digital Cockpit Pro is now standard on all models as is an updated multifunction steering wheel and an infotainment system with a large 8.0-inch colour touchscreen. Meanwhile, the three-zone automatic climate control system has also been enhanced and is now actuated via a new module with touch panels in the centre console.
A more spacious seven-seater version of the popular Tiguan SUV, the 2022 Allspace range starts with the entry-level 1.4 TSI Life that's powered by a 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine putting out 110kW and 250Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front axle via Volkswagen's smooth-shifting six-speed DSG gearbox — there's no option of a manual.
A few of the features bundled into the Life as standard include silver roof rails, 18-inch 'Frankfurt' alloy wheels, LED matrix headlamps with LED daytime running lights and dynamic cornering lights, front and rear park distance control, two USB type-C ports, electrically adjustable/folding side mirrors with silver housings and an electric tailgate.
Next up is the mid-tier 2.0 TSI Style 4Motion that sports a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine muscling out a more substantial 132kW and 320Nm worth of torque. This extra grunt is distributed to all four wheels through the firm's seven-speed DSG gearbox. Building on the already generous specification of the Life, the Style comes equipped with more luxurious Vienna leather seats and a set of head-turning 18-inch 'Nizza' alloy wheels.
The flagship of the Tiguan Allspace lineup is the range-topping R-Line model that can be paired to either the 1.4 TSI engine or a more powerful version of the 2.0 TSI mill tuned to deliver 162kW and 350Nm. It also comes with the seven-speed DSG transmission and the added benefit of Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel drive system. Whichever of the two ultimately strikes your fancy, both improve over the specification of the Style model with bold 19-inch 'Valencia' alloy wheels, a sporty R-Line exterior design package, programmable ambient interior lighting with 30 unique colours and a pair of dark LED rear light clusters.
The Allspace options list is rather lengthy but one of its highlights includes Volkswagen's IQ.Drive semi-autonomous driving technology suite that improves safety with features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, lane change assist, lane keeping system, traffic jam assist and emergency assist. A few other options maybe worth speccing are the panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system, area view camera system, heads-up display and inductive charging system.
Pricing for the new 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace range is as follows:
Life 1.4 TSI DSG: R671,700
Style 2.0 TSI 4Motion DSG: R726,000
R-Line 1.4 TSI DSG: R719,700
R-Line 2.0 4Motion DSG: R798,000
Pricing includes a three-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.