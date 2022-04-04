VW announces local pricing and specs of 2022 Tiguan Allspace

Volkswagen confirmed on Monday that its newly facelifted Tiguan Allspace lineup will go on sale later this month sporting sharper exterior styling and a host of interior upgrades.

Indeed, Volkswagen's Digital Cockpit Pro is now standard on all models as is an updated multifunction steering wheel and an infotainment system with a large 8.0-inch colour touchscreen. Meanwhile, the three-zone automatic climate control system has also been enhanced and is now actuated via a new module with touch panels in the centre console.

A more spacious seven-seater version of the popular Tiguan SUV, the 2022 Allspace range starts with the entry-level 1.4 TSI Life that's powered by a 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine putting out 110kW and 250Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front axle via Volkswagen's smooth-shifting six-speed DSG gearbox — there's no option of a manual.