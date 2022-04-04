×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
New Models

VW announces local pricing and specs of 2022 Tiguan Allspace

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
04 April 2022 - 17:42
The 2022 Tiguan Allspace range starts at R671,700.
The 2022 Tiguan Allspace range starts at R671,700.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen confirmed on Monday that its newly facelifted Tiguan Allspace lineup will go on sale later this month sporting sharper exterior styling and a host of interior upgrades.

Indeed, Volkswagen's Digital Cockpit Pro is now standard on all models as is an updated multifunction steering wheel and an infotainment system with a large 8.0-inch colour touchscreen. Meanwhile, the three-zone automatic climate control system has also been enhanced and is now actuated via a new module with touch panels in the centre console.

A more spacious seven-seater version of the popular Tiguan SUV, the 2022 Allspace range starts with the entry-level 1.4 TSI Life that's powered by a 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine putting out 110kW and 250Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front axle via Volkswagen's smooth-shifting six-speed DSG gearbox — there's no option of a manual. 

The LED taillight clusters have been treated to a makeover.
The LED taillight clusters have been treated to a makeover.
Image: Supplied

A few of the features bundled into the Life as standard include silver roof rails, 18-inch 'Frankfurt' alloy wheels, LED matrix headlamps with LED daytime running lights and dynamic cornering lights, front and rear park distance control, two USB type-C ports, electrically adjustable/folding side mirrors with silver housings and an electric tailgate.

Next up is the mid-tier 2.0 TSI Style 4Motion that sports a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine muscling out a more substantial 132kW and 320Nm worth of torque. This extra grunt is distributed to all four wheels through the firm's seven-speed DSG gearbox. Building on the already generous specification of the Life, the Style comes equipped with more luxurious Vienna leather seats and a set of head-turning 18-inch 'Nizza' alloy wheels.

Volkswagen's Digital Cockpit Pro is now standard on all Allspace models.
Volkswagen's Digital Cockpit Pro is now standard on all Allspace models.
Image: Supplied

The flagship of the Tiguan Allspace lineup is the range-topping R-Line model that can be paired to either the 1.4 TSI engine or a more powerful version of the 2.0 TSI mill tuned to deliver 162kW and 350Nm. It also comes with the seven-speed DSG transmission and the added benefit of Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel drive system. Whichever of the two ultimately strikes your fancy, both improve over the specification of the Style model with bold 19-inch 'Valencia' alloy wheels, a sporty R-Line exterior design package, programmable ambient interior lighting with 30 unique colours and a pair of dark LED rear light clusters. 

The Allspace options list is rather lengthy but one of its highlights includes Volkswagen's IQ.Drive semi-autonomous driving technology suite that improves safety with features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, lane change assist, lane keeping system, traffic jam assist and emergency assist.  A few other options maybe worth speccing are the panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system, area view camera system, heads-up display and inductive charging system.

Pricing for the new 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace range is as follows:

Life 1.4 TSI DSG: R671,700

Style 2.0 TSI 4Motion DSG: R726,000

R-Line 1.4 TSI DSG: R719,700

R-Line 2.0 4Motion DSG: R798,000

Pricing includes a three-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.

Suzuki introduces new 2022 Vitara Brezza S-Edition

It has been a year since the popular Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched in SA. And to celebrate this milestone the Japanese carmaker is introducing a ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

The new Toyota GR Corolla is one badass all-wheel drive hot hatch

It's a good day for Toyota fans as the Japanese marque has finally revealed its scorching hot new GR Corolla hatch. Built to do bad things to the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Mercedes-Benz gives us a glimpse of its new T-Class

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will be unveiling its all-new T-Class van on April 26.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Volkswagen to recall more than 100,000 cars on fire risk news
  2. The new Toyota GR Corolla is one badass all-wheel drive hot hatch New Models
  3. Driving a 1989 Toyota Cressida wagon with fewer than 28,000km on the clock Features
  4. Convenience, connectivity, safety: Tap into Toyota Connect for big benefits Features
  5. Mercedes-Benz gives us a glimpse of its new T-Class New Models

Latest Videos

Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return
EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'