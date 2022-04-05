Racy new 2022 Hyundai Kona N roars into Mzansi
If you are a fan of comically fast crossovers then you will be thrilled to hear that South Korean carmaker Hyundai has just unleashed its sporty new Kona N upon our shores.
Developed by the marque's celebrated N performance division, this little beastie comes bolted to a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned to deliver 206kW at 5,500rpm and a healthy 392Nm worth of torque between 2,100 and 4,700rpm. This is sent directly to the front axle via Hyundai's 'Smartstream' eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission. To help the wheels cope with all this grunt as well as steering duties, the engineers have fitted an electronically controlled mechanical limited slip differential (e-LSD) designed to reduce wheelspin and understeer while increasing cornering speed.
You want some performance figures? Well according to Hyundai the Kona N will, thanks to the addition of a launch control system, shoot from 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 240km/h. So, more than quick enough for most people then.
No slouch in a straight line, the Kona N gets a more fettled chassis over that of the standard car as well as a stiffer bodyshell courtesy a few extra factory weld points. Other highlights include adaptive dampers and large 19-inch alloy wheels shod with specially developed Pirelli P Zero 235/40 tyres. Behind them lurk red N-branded floating brake calipers that bite down on 360mm ventilated discs up front and 314mm rotors at the rear.
Complementing this impressive turn of pace and dynamic aptitude is an aggressively styled exterior that will no doubt command respect out on the street. A full N bodykit is standard on this flagship Kona model and adds unique side skirts, a large rear roof spoiler and dual exhaust tailpipes that sprout from either side of the gloss black rear air diffuser. A few more standout features include a sunroof, dual LED headlamps and LED taillights.
The interior is equally extrovert with heated leather-upholstered front sport seats, a fully digital 10.25-inch 'Supervision' instrument cluster and a heads-up display. Nestling in the centre of the dashboard is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that in addition to syncing with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also offers Hyundai's newfangled 'Performance Driving Data System'. Sure to be a hit with the PlayStation generation, this cool piece of digital tech is not only a dedicated lap-timer (great for track days) but also a mine of performance-orientated data that includes information about oil temperature, turbo boost pressure, peak power and torque, throttle position, brake pressure and g-forces. Pilots can also use it to tweak the map settings of the engine, power steering and suspension right through to the e-LSD, electronic stability control and exhaust sound.
As to be expected from Hyundai the convenience features list is comprehensive with things like push button start, a multifunction steering wheel with a dedicated drive mode button, wireless charging, automatic climate control and adaptive cruise control with lane keep assist all bundled in as standard. Blind spot collision avoidance assist is also included.
Now available to order from Hyundai dealerships the new Kona N starts at R749,900. This includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, five-year/75,000km service plan and seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance plan. Full driving impressions to follow shortly.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.