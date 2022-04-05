Racy new 2022 Hyundai Kona N roars into Mzansi

If you are a fan of comically fast crossovers then you will be thrilled to hear that South Korean carmaker Hyundai has just unleashed its sporty new Kona N upon our shores.

Developed by the marque's celebrated N performance division, this little beastie comes bolted to a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned to deliver 206kW at 5,500rpm and a healthy 392Nm worth of torque between 2,100 and 4,700rpm. This is sent directly to the front axle via Hyundai's 'Smartstream' eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission. To help the wheels cope with all this grunt as well as steering duties, the engineers have fitted an electronically controlled mechanical limited slip differential (e-LSD) designed to reduce wheelspin and understeer while increasing cornering speed.