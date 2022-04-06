WATCH | Koenigsegg gives us a taste of its Gemera hypercar

Swedish marque Koenigsegg is known for building some of the most bonkers performance cars on the planet. And the latest model to emerge from its high-speed skunk works is the new Gemera that was initially shown to the public at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show. Now presented in working prototype form by company CEO Christian von Koenigsegg, the Gemera represents a few firsts for the manufacturer of rapid automotive legends such as the CCX, Agera and Regera.

First, it offers seating for four and second it shuns the traditional V8 engine to which Koenigsegg usually turns in favour of a 2.0l three-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine that weighs 70kg and comes packed with clever technologies such as hydraulically-actuated valves that will allow it to rev up to a claimed 8,500rpm. Known as the 'Tiny Friendly Giant Twin Turbo,' Koenigsegg says this unit produces 440kW and 600Nm worth of torque.

To amp things up a bit, it's bolstered by three electric motors: one on the crankshaft and one on each of the rear wheels that integrate seamlessly in sending power to all four wheels via Koenigsegg's proprietary direct drive coupling system that does away with traditional transmissions as we know them. Powered by an 800v 15kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, this hybrid element enables the Gemera to achieve a total system output of 1,250kW and 3,500Nm. This allows for 0-100km/h in a life-affirming 1.9-seconds and a top speed of 400km/h. On the flip side, being a "sensible" plug-in hybrid, it offers a maximum electric driving range of 50km. Cruising on the highway at the legal limit you will, according to Koenigsegg, be able to eke out an extra 950km, giving the Gemera a theoretical range of 1,000km on a 75l tank.

But enough from me — hit that play button and let the boss man tell you more about it.

TimesLIVE

