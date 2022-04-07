Mercedes-AMG SL43 is the new entry- level of the new roadster series

Electric exhaust gas turbocharger derived directly from Formula 1™ for the first time in a production vehicle.

After its debut with two V8 engines, Mercedes-AMG has shown the SL43 powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder engine equipped with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. This new form of turbocharging was developed through Formula 1, says Mercedes-AMG, and it offers spontaneous throttle response across the entire rev range compared to conventional turbocharging.

The turbocharger is operated via the 48-volt electrical system, which also feeds the belt-driven starter-generator (RSG). The Mercedes-AMG SL43 has outputs of 280kW and 480NM, with an additional short-term boost of 10kW from the starter-generator in certain driving situations. Combined fuel consumption is said to be 8.9l/100km with CO2 emissions of 214-201 g/km

The rear wheel drive entry-level SL uses a nine-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT automatic transmission. It has driving modes which include Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and Race Start as launch control function. The SL43 is said to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 275km/h.

As standard, the SL43 is equipped with a newly developed AMG Ride Control steel suspension with aluminium shock absorbers and lightweight coil springs. It can be equipped with active rear-axle steering optionally while the latest generation adjustable damping is available as an option.

There's an optional Aerodynamics Package for the Mercedes-AMG SL43 which includes larger flics on the front and rear bumpers and a larger rear diffuser for improved downforce through a steeper, 26.5 degree angle of the electrically deployed rear spoiler instead of the 22 degree limit in regular shape. The cloth roof opens and closes in about 15 seconds at speeds up to 60km/h.

The SL43 is differentiated from the V8 models through specific front and rear aprons, angular double tailpipe trim and 19-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. But you can opt for 20 or 21 inches. Amenities found inside the Mercedes-AMG SL43 include standard fitment MBUX infotainment system, a high-resolution 12.3-inch LCD screen, leather seats while Nappa leather and Nappa AMG leather are optional, as are AMG sports seats and AMG performance seats with their sculptural design.

Mercedes-AMG SL43 offers a broad individualisation including 12 paint finishes, including exclusive SL colours hyper blue metallic and monza grey magno, three roof colour variants and several new wheel designs.

Mercedes-Benz SA says the SL43 will be marketed in SA before the year ends while the 63 models are expected in 2023.