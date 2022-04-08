New Isuzu D-Max bakkie launched in SA — here’s the pricing

The highly anticipated new Isuzu D-Max bakkie has gone on sale in SA in a range of 24 models comprising single cab, extended cab and double cab guises.

It is the seventh generation of Isuzu bakkies to be manufactured in Gqeberha over the past 42 years, and is the culmination of a R1.2bn investment in Isuzu’s local operations. It is produced for the domestic SA market and exported to 25 left and right-hand drive markets across Africat.

The pickup is available with two engine options, five specification levels, manual and automatic transmissions and in 4x2 or 4x4 guise.

Despite its more athletic new appearance, the new D-Max is bigger and more spacious in all key areas, other than the roofline which is 10mm lower than the previous model. Comfort and convenience have also been enhanced with longer front doors for Single Cab and Extended Cab models, and a new longer rear door for the versatile and family-oriented Double Cab.

The high series models offer a smart and sophisticated cabin with soft-touch materials, and a touchscreen infotainment system is offered in 7-inch or 9-inch sizes depending on model.

All versions come standard with ABS brakes, stability control and trailer sway control, while the range-topping V-Cross boasts driver assist systems like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, a parking aid, and a multi collision brake that automatically applies the brakes when the airbags are deployed.