New Chery Tiggo 7 Pro will soon arrive in Mzansi
Chery confirmed on Thursday that its new Tiggo 7 Pro will soon be touching down in SA.
Occupying the space between the entry-level Tiggo 4 Pro and flagship Tiggo 8 Pro, the Tiggo 7 Pro is a compact crossover SUV that will offer the same great value for money proposition as its stablemates. Though Chery hasn't finalised the specification of the cars bound for Mzansi, they have made mention of a digital instrument cluster, a full HD infotainment system and digital controls for the climate control centre.
“Many of the features our SA customers have come to love will also be available on the Tiggo 7 Pro range," says Tony Liu, executive deputy GM of Chery SA.
"These include our omnidirectional airbag system, our 360-degree camera array for easy low-speed manoeuvring and parking and our Chery voice command system."
All Tiggo 7 Pro models will be powered by Chery’s 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine making 108kW and 210Nm worth of torque. It is paired to a CVT transmission with nine gear steps.
“Having now been tested and homologated for SA, we plan to deliver the first Tiggo 7 Pro models to customers in the next couple of weeks,” said Liu.
Chery will announce more details of the Tiggo 7 Pro range closer to the launch date.
TimesLIVE
