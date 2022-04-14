Refreshed Range Rover Velar line-up en route to SA

The updated Range Rover Velar family will arrive in SA during the second half of the year.

Slotting in between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport, the new 13-model Range Rover Velar model line-up is headlined by the P400e plug-in hybrid that marries a 221kW 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine to a 105kW electric motor powered by a 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery. This results in a combined output of 297kW and 640Nm of torque — good enough for 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 209km/h.

Capable of being charged to 80% in one hour and 40 minutes using a standard 7kW home wall box, the P400e plug-in hybrid offers a maximum electric-only driving range of 53km. When driven in hybrid drive mode Range Rover claims that this luxury SUV will achieve fuel economy figures as low as 2.2 litres/100km and CO2 emissions from just 49g/km.

Also on offer is P340 that combines the firm's familiar 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that helps to reduce fuel consumption and boost performance. The latter uses a belt integrated starter generator in the engine bay to harvest energy usually lost under deceleration, which is then stored in a lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the boot. This energy is redeployed to assist the engine when accelerating away, while also delivering a more responsive stop/start system.

The P340 generates 250kW and 480Nm to deliver a 0-100km/h time of 6.3 seconds. With the throttle pinned on a long enough stretch of road you'll hit a top speed of 240km/h. Fuel consumption? Range Rover claims that it will sip 8.7l/100km on the combined cycle.