Refreshed Range Rover Velar line-up en route to SA
The updated Range Rover Velar family will arrive in SA during the second half of the year.
Slotting in between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport, the new 13-model Range Rover Velar model line-up is headlined by the P400e plug-in hybrid that marries a 221kW 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine to a 105kW electric motor powered by a 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery. This results in a combined output of 297kW and 640Nm of torque — good enough for 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 209km/h.
Capable of being charged to 80% in one hour and 40 minutes using a standard 7kW home wall box, the P400e plug-in hybrid offers a maximum electric-only driving range of 53km. When driven in hybrid drive mode Range Rover claims that this luxury SUV will achieve fuel economy figures as low as 2.2 litres/100km and CO2 emissions from just 49g/km.
Also on offer is P340 that combines the firm's familiar 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that helps to reduce fuel consumption and boost performance. The latter uses a belt integrated starter generator in the engine bay to harvest energy usually lost under deceleration, which is then stored in a lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the boot. This energy is redeployed to assist the engine when accelerating away, while also delivering a more responsive stop/start system.
The P340 generates 250kW and 480Nm to deliver a 0-100km/h time of 6.3 seconds. With the throttle pinned on a long enough stretch of road you'll hit a top speed of 240km/h. Fuel consumption? Range Rover claims that it will sip 8.7l/100km on the combined cycle.
Additional engine options include a next-generation four-cylinder Ingenium D200 diesel with 147kW, a straight-six D300 diesel which delivers 221kW and a meaty 650Nm of torque and a 184kW petrol four-cylinder P250 with a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.5 seconds.
Inside the cabin customers can look forward to the latest generation Pivi and Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment systems that offer crisp graphics, rapid response times, over-the-air wireless updates as well as an embedded data connection that means that one always has access to the most up-to-date apps, maps, services and vehicle software.
Elsewhere the entire Range Rover Velar range has been enhanced to deliver a more refined driving experience. This is thanks to the implementation of the marque's latest active road noise cancellation technology, a cabin air purification plus climate control system that constantly optimises interior air quality and a slew of new driver assistance systems including standard rear camera and adaptive cruise control with steering assist.
Finally, the popular Velar Edition model is making a comeback. First seen in 2020, this special edition builds on the Velar R-Dynamic SE with a black contrast roof, 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels and a 'Black Pack' that applies black detailing to further exterior elements. A sliding panoramic roof and privacy glass complete the list of enhancements.
The new 2022 Range Rover Velar model line-up will be available from the second half of 2022 and will comprise of the following models:
D200 R-Dynamic SE
D200 R-Dynamic HSE
D200 Velar Edition
D300 R-Dynamic SE
D300 R-Dynamic HSE
D300 Velar Edition
P250 R-Dynamic SE
P250 R-Dynamic HSE
P250 Velar Edition
P340 R-Dynamic SE
P340 R-Dynamic HSE
P400e R-Dynamic SE
P400e R-Dynamic HSE
Pricing and final specifications will be announced closer to launch.