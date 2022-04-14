America’s favorite truck is about to test Tesla’s dominance

When Ford began developing an electric version of its wildly popular F-150 pickup four years ago, many people doubted it could be as robust as the petrol-powered brute. Some of them were inside the house.

“We were dealing with a ton of skepticism internally,” said Linda Zhang, chief engineer on the project.

“It couldn’t just be a battery on wheels. We wanted it to be a real American truck that does work.”

It also needed to add value, using electric power to do things a regular truck couldn’t. So Zhang asked her engineers to come up with features “that hadn’t been invented yet”. Some of the ideas they ran by consumer focus groups worked, like a truck-bed scale connected to a dashboard readout and to an LED taillight display showing available capacity. Others didn’t, like a “bed extender” that used a small elevator to lengthen the truck at the back.

“People said, ‘I would just buy a longer truck if I needed that,’ ” Zhang said.

What wowed consumers participating in Ford Motor Co’s clinics was the engineers’ spin on an EV standby: the frunk. Already popularised by Tesla Inc and featured in Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, the front trunk offers storage under the hood, where the internal combustion engine would otherwise be. But the Lightning engineers went Texas with the concept. Their “Mega Power Frunk” had 14 cubic feet of space capable of holding 400 pounds of cargo, plus a deep well with a drain for iced beverages — ready for “front-gating”, as Ford calls it. (“Frail-gating” apparently didn’t make the grade.)

“You can have a party on both ends,” said Suzy Deering, Ford’s head of marketing.

The engineers also wired the frunk so that, at the touch of a key-fob button, it opened wide like the jaws of an amusement park dragon. That— and the fact that the frunk can fit two sets of golf clubs — got one clinic participant so excited he stood up on his chair.

“He was a big, hairy guy with a big beard who I would not have written down as a golfer,” said Darren Palmer, vice president for Ford’s global EV programs.

“But he’s a business owner who drives a top-end Platinum truck.”

The man told everyone: “When I pull up to the country club and push the button and that thing opens electrically, everybody is going to gather around me, saying ‘What the hell?’ ”

Ford’s decision to fully electrify America’s bestselling vehicle of the past 40 years wasn’t made lightly. In good years, the company sells close to 900,000 F-Series trucks, generating more than $40bn (roughly R587,368,000,000) in annual revenue. If the F-Series were a company, it would bring in more money than Coke, McDonald’s, Nike or Starbucks. It’s also been a technology showcase for Ford, becoming the first pickup outfitted in lightweight aluminium body panels to improve fuel economy.

But the company followed suit when legacy automakers began converting to plug-in models to meet stringent global mandates for zero-emission vehicles and respond to the growing competitive threat from Tesla. In 2019, Ford announced it was working on a fully electric F-150. Since becoming chief executive officer almost 19 months ago, Jim Farley has boosted the company’s spending on EVs from $11.5bn (roughly R168,823,450,000) to $50bn (roughly R734,015,000,000), and in March he cleaved its carmaking operations in two, creating a “Model e” unit to scale up EVs and “Ford Blue” to focus on traditional internal combustion vehicles. He estimated battery-powered vehicles will account for as much as half of Ford’s global sales by 2030, and the hope is eventually its entire fleet will be electric.

Farley sees the Lightning as a bet-the-company proposition — Ford’s biggest move since Henry ditched the aging Model T to make way for something new.

“Does it keep us up at night? You bet,” Farley said.

“It’s America’s most popular vehicle, and there is no more trusted brand in our industry. It feels a lot like the Model A launch in 1928.”

The electric F-150 is thus both an existential imperative and a massive opportunity to repeat a category-defining hit. And whether Ford succeeds isn’t important merely for the company. Only about 3% of US auto sales were electric last year, while Europe approached 20% and China accounts for more than half of all EVs sold worldwide.

“This vehicle is a test for adoption of electric vehicles,” Farley declared when the truck was unveiled i at the company’s Dearborn headquarters last May.

“We should all watch very carefully how this does.”

That’s where the frunk comes in. Ford has been aware from the outset that for the Lightning to become a smash, it needs to appeal both to buyers who are already in on the $27bn(roughly R396,489,600,000) electric vehicle market and to those who are in the $124bn (roughly R1,820,915,200,000) pickup market. That process began with the engineering and will extend through to how the truck is marketed.

The Lightning goes on sale in late April, with a price starting just under $40,000 (roughly R587,392), and so far, things are trending extremely well. Ford was overwhelmed with nearly 200,000 reservations, leading it to almost quadruple capacity at the truck’s new factory, from 40,000 vehicles annually to 150,000. The Lightning’s glow helped boost Ford’s stock price more than any other automaker’s last year, and in January the company briefly topped $100bn (roughly R1,468,500,000,000) in market value for the first time.

Most of those queuing for the Lightning aren’t truck traditionalists, though. Instead, the company said, they’re buyers who are new to pickups or new to Ford — early adopters who’d normally deny American automakers not named Tesla a second look. And while that’s a feat for the 118-year-old company, winning over the old guard will be tougher. According to the latest survey of 250,000 new-vehicle owners by Strategic Vision, a research firm, nearly nine out of 10 F-150 buyers are white males, with a median age of 57. Almost 60% said they’re not interested in an electric vehicle.

Ford still has its petrol-powered F-series trucks, which start at $30,000 (roughly R440,550) and sell for about $63,000 (roughly R925,155) on average, to appeal to these folk. It expects to continue selling hundreds of thousands a year for many years. But Ford will have to be in compliance with those regulations targeting conventional vehicles eventually. And for its big investment to pay off, it will need the fossil-fueled crowd to buy in, too.

In reimagining the F-150, Ford had some basic economic and industrial realities to consider. Behind the spectacular sales figures are three US factories that each make a truck per minute, on average. The F-Series supports the jobs of a half-million Americans and contributes $49bn (roughly R719,565,000,000) to the US gross domestic product, according to a study Ford commissioned from Boston Consulting Group. There are about 17-million of the pickups on American roads, accounting for roughly 6% of all vehicles in operation. The only US product that generates more sales revenue is the iPhone.

The strength of the line argued for a gradual approach to electrification. Essentially, the company retrofitted an existing F-150 with an electric powertrain rather than develop an entirely new truck. It’s reusing about 50% of the current pickup, which already offers a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain option. Virtually the entire passenger cab is the same, save for the 15.5-inch touchscreen lifted from the dash of its hot-selling electric Mustang Mach-E. Ford also barely changed the Lightning’s look, adding only an extra light bar over the headlamps to distinguish it from the conventional truck.

“Why do I need to invent all-new seats and door handles?” asked Ted Cannis, who worked on early development of the Lightning and runs Ford’s commercial business.

Farley acknowledged there are risks to an incremental approach in a market that has tended to reward innovation. But he sees the payoff in being first to sell a traditional electric truck, long before Ford’s chief competitors in the segment, and at a price competitive with both petrol-powered options and the few electric models available or coming soon.

“We could have gone more radical with the design,” he said.

“But when we did the hard, cold math years ago, we came to the conclusion we could offer our customers an electric vehicle at almost the same price as an ICE [internal combustion engine] vehicle.”

When the Lightning goes on sale, it will face a few thus far low-volume competitors: Rivian’s smaller R1T pickup, which starts at almost $80,000 (roughly R1,174,344), and General Motors Co’s GMC Hummer, the first editions of which cost $112,595 (roughly R1,652,545). Tesla has pushed back the Cybertruck’s launch until at least 2023. An electric version of the F-150’s key competitor, the Chevrolet Silverado, won’t get to market until next spring. The arrival date of the electric Ram pickup is uncertain.

A lot of the Lightning’s development work focused on performance — on proving to consumers the truck could match or exceed the petrol-powered line on the kinds of metrics that traditionally get buyers excited.

“In the early days, every time we spoke to somebody about the truck, they would always ask, ‘But can it tow?’ ” Palmer said.

“I finally said, ‘I’m sick of all these questions about towing, just sick of it. Instead of just telling everyone ‘trust us’, let’s prove it.’ ”