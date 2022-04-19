Mercedes-Benz reveals its new and all-electric EQS SUV

On Tuesday Mercedes-Benz unveiled its new EQS SUV. The third vehicle to be built upon the Stuttgart firm's dedicated all-electric platform, this four-wheeled megalith occupies the upper echelons of the EV marketplace and promises to deliver plenty of space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers in its luxurious interior.

According to Mercedes-Benz the EQS SUV shares the same wheelbase as the EQS Saloon (3,210mm) but at 1,718mm is more than 200mm taller. Complemented by a generous width of 1,959mm and a battery pack mounted low down in the vehicle's chassis, it's fair to say this electric newcomer is perfectly proportioned for families and adventurers.

While the second row of seats can be electrically adjusted as standard, up to four golf bags can be fitted into the 800 litre boot with ease. A third row of seats with two additional individual seats and extensive comfort features for all passengers is available as an option. Those needing to stash larger loads on a regular basis will be pleased to know that with the second row seats folded flat the EQS SUV offers up to 2,100 litres of cargo space.