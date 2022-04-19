Mercedes-Benz reveals its new and all-electric EQS SUV
On Tuesday Mercedes-Benz unveiled its new EQS SUV. The third vehicle to be built upon the Stuttgart firm's dedicated all-electric platform, this four-wheeled megalith occupies the upper echelons of the EV marketplace and promises to deliver plenty of space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers in its luxurious interior.
According to Mercedes-Benz the EQS SUV shares the same wheelbase as the EQS Saloon (3,210mm) but at 1,718mm is more than 200mm taller. Complemented by a generous width of 1,959mm and a battery pack mounted low down in the vehicle's chassis, it's fair to say this electric newcomer is perfectly proportioned for families and adventurers.
While the second row of seats can be electrically adjusted as standard, up to four golf bags can be fitted into the 800 litre boot with ease. A third row of seats with two additional individual seats and extensive comfort features for all passengers is available as an option. Those needing to stash larger loads on a regular basis will be pleased to know that with the second row seats folded flat the EQS SUV offers up to 2,100 litres of cargo space.
Shaped to be as aerodynamic as possible, the EQS SUV is available in a choice of three key derivatives starting with the EQS 450+. Juiced by an advanced 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack, this entry-level model utilises a single permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) mounted on the rear axle that delivers 265kW and 568Nm of torque. According to Mercedes-Benz it delivers a maximum WLTP driving range of 660km.
Next up is the EQS 450 4Matic that ups the ante with an extra motor on the front axle for the benefit of all-wheel drive for superior traction in all driving conditions. Power stays the same as on the EQS 450+ but torque jumps up to a whopping 800Nm. Maximum range for this mid-tier model is a claimed 613km. Meanwhile the flagship EQS 580 4Matic gets even more performance punch courtesy 400kW and 858Nm. Despite this increased muscle, Mercedes-Benz claims this range-topper can eke out 613km on a charge.
In terms of recharge times, all EQS SUV models are capable of charging from 10% to 80% battery capacity in 31 minutes when plugged into a dedicated DC fast charging station.
Chassis wise the EQS SUV sports a four-link axle at the front and an independent multi-link setup at the rear. The German marque's Airmatic air suspension is standard on all variants and features continuously adjustable damping for a cushy ride across most surfaces. This sophisticated system also allows the vehicle to raise or lower its ride height depending on the preset Dynamic Select mode selected by the driver. These include Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual. EQS SUV models equipped with 4Matic all-wheel drive gain a dedicated Off-Road mode that allows for improved aptitude off the beaten track.
For better manoeuvrability in the city and agility over land, Mercedes-Benz has also equipped the EQS SUV range with standard rear-axle steering with a maximum steering angle of up to 4.5ndegrees. However there's an option to increase this to 10 degrees.
As the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz electric lineup the EQS SUV is crammed with a host of technological features including a new-generation Energising Air Control Plus climate control system. Fitted with a HEPA filter it ensures a cleaner cabin for all as fine particles, micro-particles, pollen and other substances are kept from entering with the outside air.
Though it must be said the most noteworthy gizmo is the optional MBUX Hyperscreen that basically spans the entire length of the dashboard. Consisting of three screens sitting behind a shared glass cover, this cutting-edge system is not only a sight to behold but offers quick and intuitive access to all the features of the MBUX infotainment system. A dedicated 12.3-inch OLED display also allows the front passenger to watch dynamic content while the vehicle is on the move. Before this wouldn't be allowed but a new camera-based blocking logic system can sense when the driver is looking at the screen and automatically dims whatever is being shown, thereby eliminating any distraction.
Also worth mentioning is the exciting new Dolby Atmos audio system that promises to provide a radical listening experience thanks to its unique 360 degree sound stage.
"The EQS SUV is the third vehicle on our new all-electric platform," says Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Källenius.
"It has everything our customers love about the EQS and combines this with the strengths and versatility of an SUV that can seat up to seven people. With the EQS SUV, we are continuing to consistently implement the strategy of making our vehicles more sustainable and digital with the goal of building the most desirable EVs in the world."
The new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is set to go on sale from the second half of 2022.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.