Lexus charges down electric era with new RZ 450e

The new Lexus RZ 450e is the Japanese marque's first battery electric vehicle (BEV) built on a dedicated platform: the same electric-specific e-TNGA architecture shared with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra. A compact crossover that will go on sale in select international markets later this year, the RZ 450e is juiced by a 71.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers two electric motors. Though Lexus has not quoted a combined system output, it confirmed that the front motor makes 150kW and the rear 80kW. In terms of all-out driving range, you're looking at about 450km on a single charge.

Unlike the bZ4X and Solterra, the RZ 450e will be equipped with a trick all-wheel drive system known as "Direct4". According to Lexus, it uses acceleration, cornering-speed and steering-angle information to automatically adjust front-rear torque delivery and braking force to all four wheels. During acceleration the system adopts a front-to-rear drive-force ratio between 60:40 and 40:60 for minimum vehicle pitch. When the steering wheel is turned, drive force is biased to the front wheels between 50-75% for quicker reflexes and enhanced steering feel. When exiting a corner, torque distribution to the rear wheels is increased to between 50-80% for increased traction.