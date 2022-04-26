Here's more of what you can expect from the new VW Amarok

Volkswagen on Tuesday released photographs of its all-new Amarok clad in psychedelic automotive camouflage. Set to be launched at the end of 2022, the German carmaker supplemented these hypnotic visual teasers with a bit more information about what this Toyota Hilux/Ford Ranger rival will be bringing to the ultra-competitive bakkie party.

Out of the blocks the second-generation Amarok is noticeably bigger than the model it replaces. Measuring 5,350mm from nose to tail, Volkswagen claims that this newcomer is 100mm longer while the wheelbase has been stretched from 3,095mm up to 3,270mm — a tweak that will treat front and rear passengers to considerably more interior space. At the same time Volkswagen has shortened both the front and rear overhangs, which not only pays dividends in terms of aesthetics but also improves the vehicle's off-road capability.

The Wolfsburg-based firm says that payload is increasing to up to 1.2 tonnes and that a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes is possible across more engine/gearbox variants.

Powering the new Amarok will be a choice of one petrol and four diesel engines, including an upgraded version of the powerful 3.0l V6 TDI used in the outgoing model — a favourite among the TimesLIVE Motoring team. These modern internal combustion mills will send their power to the ground via either a rear-wheel drive, on-demand or permanent all-wheel drive system. Volkswagen says customers can also expect to be met by an array of preconfigured driving modes that will keep them safe and in control no matter where the road — or trailhead — takes them. Enhanced safety for all occupants is provided by more than 30 driver-assist systems, over 20 of which are completely new to the Amarok.