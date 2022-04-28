The Porsche 911 Sport Classic is the manual, RWD 911 Turbo you've been dreaming about

Porsche on Thursday lifted the lid on a special new 911 model. Limited to 1,250 examples worldwide, the 911 Sport Classic is basically a 911 Turbo stripped of its fancy all-wheel drive system and PDK transmission. This means that you get a slightly detuned 3.7l twin-turbo flat-six engine sending 405kW and 600Nm of torque to the rear wheels via a seven-speed manual gearbox equipped with an auto-blip function for smooth downshifts.

This makes the Sport Classic the most powerful manual Porsche 911 you can buy and in our minds a fitting successor to the infamous 930 Turbo that ruled the roost back in the 1980s. Except when it comes to heritage and styling chops, Porsche has instead chosen to fashion this newcomer after the 911 models of the 1960s and early 1970s. Indeed, its pièce de résistance — a fixed "ducktail" engine lid spoiler — is a throwback to the one first seen on the 1972 911 2.7 Carrera RS. Other deliciously retro design touches include a double-bubble roof and staggered (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) Fuchs-style alloy wheels.