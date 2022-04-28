Toyota spills the beans on its new manual GR Supra
Toyota on Thursday gave a rundown of what to expect from its new 2022 GR Supra fitted with the highly-anticipated six-speed manual transmission. Available only on the top-tier model powered by the 250kW 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged engine, this gearbox has been engineered from the ground up to better suit the power and torque characteristics of the BMW-derived power plant and features a larger diameter clutch with a reinforced diaphragm spring. The final drive ratio has also been shortened from 3.15 to 3.46; a tweak that Toyota claims to aid with both standing starts and in-gear acceleration.
While a weighted gear knob ensures an accurate shift action, Toyota has also equipped this transmission with its iMT system that — as on the GR Yaris and certain Corolla models — automatically blips the car's throttle on downshifts for seamless rev-matching. It can also be turned off for drivers out there who want to heel-and-toe and old fashioned way.
To better suit the characteristics of the row-your-own GR Supra, Toyota has recalibrated the traction control system to provide an ideal balance of agility and stability when exiting a corner on the throttle. Track mode now offers more lateral movement before the system intervenes. The manual GR Supra also sees the debut of something Toyota calls Hairpin+: a revised rear limited-slip differential set-up that allows for a greater difference in the degree of left and right-side wheel spin when tackling winding uphill gradients.
Toyota has used the debut of the manual GR Supra to roll out a host of other changes across the range, including recalibrated adaptive dampers, stiffer vulcanised rubber bushings on the anti-roll bars as well as revised mapping for the electric power steering.
Compared to its eight-speed automatic sibling the manual GR Supra weighs nearly 40kg less. This should make it even more nimble through the bends than it was before. Expect it to arrive in SA towards the end of the year alongside the new GR86 coupé.
