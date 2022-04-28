Toyota spills the beans on its new manual GR Supra

Toyota on Thursday gave a rundown of what to expect from its new 2022 GR Supra fitted with the highly-anticipated six-speed manual transmission. Available only on the top-tier model powered by the 250kW 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged engine, this gearbox has been engineered from the ground up to better suit the power and torque characteristics of the BMW-derived power plant and features a larger diameter clutch with a reinforced diaphragm spring. The final drive ratio has also been shortened from 3.15 to 3.46; a tweak that Toyota claims to aid with both standing starts and in-gear acceleration.

While a weighted gear knob ensures an accurate shift action, Toyota has also equipped this transmission with its iMT system that — as on the GR Yaris and certain Corolla models — automatically blips the car's throttle on downshifts for seamless rev-matching. It can also be turned off for drivers out there who want to heel-and-toe and old fashioned way.