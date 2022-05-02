The new Mercedes-Benz T-Class is a compact van with a big heart

Mercedes-Benz last week unveiled its new T-Class minivan. Like its Citan stablemate, this stylish newcomer uses the same underpinnings as the Renault Kangoo and is designed to appeal to small families and active leisure enthusiasts with space-intensive hobbies.

From launch Mercedes-Benz is offering a standard five-seater T-Class model that measures 4,498mm long, 1,859mm wide and 1,811mm tall. With the second row seating in place the boot offers 520 litres of luggage space. Folded flat to the floor this number increases to an impressive 2,127 litres — enough vehicular real estate to swallow anything from boxes and bicycles to musical equipment and other bulky paraphernalia.

Access is to the cabin is provided by dual sliding side doors with large apertures (614mm wide by 1059mm high) and a tailgate with heated rear window. Asymmetrical rear-end doors are available as an option. Both door segments can be locked in the 90-degree position and can be pivoted to the side at an angle of up to 180 degrees. Later down the line Mercedes says it will bring to market a long-wheelbase variant with seven seats.