New 2022 Lexus LX local pricing and specs confirmed

The new Lexus LX is now available to order in SA.

Sporting one of the biggest radiator grilles in the business, this monster of an SUV merges proper off-road capability with new levels of luxury and refinement. Strip away that bold bodywork and you will find that this flagship Lexus rides on the same body-on-frame GA-F platform as the formidable Toyota Land Cruiser 300. Weighing roughly 200kg less than the underpinnings of the outgoing model, this cutting-edge chassis architecture offers much-improved weight distribution as well as enhanced structural rigidity. Lexus also reduced the vehicle's centre of gravity by fitting a lightweight aluminium roof skin.

Suspension duties are handled by double wishbones up front with a more conventional trailing-link axle-type layout at the rear. Active Height Control (AHC) is standard issue across the range and allows the ride height of the LX to be adjusted to suit realtime conditions. Three settings are available while the vehicle is in motion (Normal, Hi1 and Hi2) while a special low setting mode allows for easier passenger ingress and egress when stationary. The system automatically adjusts vehicle height depending on the activation of Drive Mode Select or Multi-Terrain Select and the selection status of the transfer case.