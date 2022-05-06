New 2022 Lexus LX local pricing and specs confirmed
The new Lexus LX is now available to order in SA.
Sporting one of the biggest radiator grilles in the business, this monster of an SUV merges proper off-road capability with new levels of luxury and refinement. Strip away that bold bodywork and you will find that this flagship Lexus rides on the same body-on-frame GA-F platform as the formidable Toyota Land Cruiser 300. Weighing roughly 200kg less than the underpinnings of the outgoing model, this cutting-edge chassis architecture offers much-improved weight distribution as well as enhanced structural rigidity. Lexus also reduced the vehicle's centre of gravity by fitting a lightweight aluminium roof skin.
Suspension duties are handled by double wishbones up front with a more conventional trailing-link axle-type layout at the rear. Active Height Control (AHC) is standard issue across the range and allows the ride height of the LX to be adjusted to suit realtime conditions. Three settings are available while the vehicle is in motion (Normal, Hi1 and Hi2) while a special low setting mode allows for easier passenger ingress and egress when stationary. The system automatically adjusts vehicle height depending on the activation of Drive Mode Select or Multi-Terrain Select and the selection status of the transfer case.
For the SA market the Lexus LX is available with a choice of two engines. The LX500d gets a 3.3l twin-turbo V6 diesel making 220kW and 700Nm worth of torque, while the LX600 is bolted to a 3.5l twin-turbo V6 petrol engine producing 305kW and 650Nm. Both are paired to 10-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel drive is standard on all models as is a low-range transfer case and Multi-Terrain Select which allows the driver to select from six preset modes (Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow and Rock) to support off-road driving across a broad spread of terrains. While in the past this system was limited to low-range (L4) operation, it's now been extended to high-range (H4).
Standard specification is high across the range with all LX models benefiting from the firm's new two-tier infotainment system in the centre console. Running the latest Lexus Interface software, the 12.3-inch touchscreen up top deals with entertainment and Apps while the smaller 7.0-inch touchscreen beneath it is dedicated to controlling the vehicle's HVAC and Multi-Terrain Select system. Other notable tech nuggets include a partial digital instrument cluster, fingerprint-actuated start-button switch and a block-rocking Mark Levinson 4 Premium Surround Sound System linked to 25 loudspeakers.
You can also look forward to a raft of advanced driver-assistance features. Forming part of the standard Lexus Safety System+, all LX models sport emergency steering assist, lane tracing assist, dynamic radar cruise control, road sign assist, Bladescan adaptive high-beam LED headlamps as well as a pre-collision system. The new Multi-Terrain Monitor allows you to see and avoid dangerous obstacles hidden on the trail beneath you.
Customers seeking to stand out from the crowd can opt for the F Sport model that's available on both diesel and petrol LX derivatives. Ticking this box bolts on a range of exclusive features including a dimple steering wheel and shift knob, body-hugging sport seats, aluminium sport pedals and footrest, F Sport scuff plates, exclusive interior colours (Black and Flare Red) a unique black mesh radiator grille and set of 22-inch forged F Sport alloy wheels. Under the skin enhancements take the shape of a rear Torsen limited-slip differential, front and rear performance dampers and specially tuned power steering.
At the sharp-end of the range is the flagship LX600 VIP model that hits the road with an exclusive four-seat cabin layout. The second row features two fully independent seats that are not only electrically-adjustable, but also heated and ventilated. Bolstered by 860mm of legroom and a 48-degree recline angle, the seat backs offer specially engineered cushions to absorb vibrations while providing support optimised for each part of the body.
Other standout features unique to the LX600 VIP include a choice of two interior colours (Black and Flare Brown), special ceiling vents that deliver improved heating and cooling, plus an aft 11.6-inch touchscreen to control the vehicle's rear-comfort features.
Retail pricing for the new 2022 Lexus LX range is as follows:
LX500d: R2,206,600
LX500d F Sport: R2,215,200
LX600: R2,260,400
LX600 F Sport: R2,247,000
LX600 VIP: R2,627,500
Pricing includes a seven-year/100,000km warranty and seven-service/100,000km maintenance plan. All models come as five-seaters except for the LX600 petrol model that boasts seven chairs and the four-seat LX600 VIP
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.