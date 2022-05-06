SUPERCARS
Regular Ferrari too bland? Try this one-off SP48 Unica
The special projects programme creates unique Ferraris for individual clients
If you don’t want your Ferrari to be just like your neighbour’s you go to Ferrari’s bespoke division to have a one-off car made.
That’s what a client did with the SP48 Unica, the latest addition to the Prancing Horse’s one-off series. It was unveiled on Thursday and crafted to the specifications of a long-standing Ferrari customer who was involved in every step of its creation.
Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre under the direction of chief design officer Flavio Manzoni, it is a two-seater sports berlinetta developed on the F8 Tributo platform with redesigned headlights and front grille and restyled brake and engine air intakes.
The striking visor effect of the front was further heightened by making the side windows smaller and hiding the mid-mounted engine under a cover — in the F8 Tributo the V8 is on display under a transparent screen.
An intercooler intake is located immediately behind the side windows, which enabled the intakes on the flanks to be made smaller. The longer rear overhang reduces suction from the roof area, boosting rear downforce.
The SP48 Unica is powered by the same twin-turbo 3.9l engine as the F8 Tributo. With outputs of 530kW and 770Nm it’s the most powerful V8 in Ferrari history and is capable of thrusting the car from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 340km/h.
Ferrari didn’t quote a price for the unique car, but you can be sure it cost a healthy premium over the donor vehicle.
The Italian sports car firm has built a number of one-off specials, the most recent being the Ferrari Omologata in 2020 based on the V12-engined 812 Superfast.
