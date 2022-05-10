New Bentley Bentayga EWB is the ultimate in SUV luxury

Bentley has launched its new and much-anticipated Bentayga Extended Wheelbase which – measuring 5,322mm in length – is longer than the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Compared to the standard Bentayga, this newcomer sports a 180mm longer wheelbase for a more spacious interior. As a spiritual successor to the Mulsanne saloon that bowed out in 2020, the Crewe-based carmaker paid particular attention to the rear section of the cabin that promises to cosset passengers with new levels of luxury and refinement.

A headlining feature of this flagship SUV is the addition of the new Bentley Airline Seat specification the firm claims is the most advanced seat ever fitted to a production vehicle. Built to provide the ultimate in comfort, it offers 22-ways of adjustment, a new automatic climate sensing system and something that Bentley calls "postural adjustment technology."