New Bentley Bentayga EWB is the ultimate in SUV luxury
Bentley has launched its new and much-anticipated Bentayga Extended Wheelbase which – measuring 5,322mm in length – is longer than the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.
Compared to the standard Bentayga, this newcomer sports a 180mm longer wheelbase for a more spacious interior. As a spiritual successor to the Mulsanne saloon that bowed out in 2020, the Crewe-based carmaker paid particular attention to the rear section of the cabin that promises to cosset passengers with new levels of luxury and refinement.
A headlining feature of this flagship SUV is the addition of the new Bentley Airline Seat specification the firm claims is the most advanced seat ever fitted to a production vehicle. Built to provide the ultimate in comfort, it offers 22-ways of adjustment, a new automatic climate sensing system and something that Bentley calls "postural adjustment technology."
The latter automatically makes micro adjustments to the occupant’s seating position and pressure points by measuring total pressure across the seat surface. The system can then apply 177 individual pressure changes across six fully independent pressure zones over a three-hour period, which greatly improves comfort and reduces fatigue on long journeys.
While Business mode allows for a comfortable working position on the move, Relax mode instantly reclines the seat back by 40 degrees. Complemented by a leather-trimmed footrest that deploys from the back of the front passenger seat, this makes the Bentayga EWB one of the most comfortable luxury SUVs you could wish to partner up with in 2022.
While regular Bentayga models allow seating for up to seven people, the EWB offers a choice of three cabin layouts that all emphasise luxury over practicality. Customers can pick from a four-seat arrangement right through to a new 4+1 and more conventional five-seater configuration. Plumb for the four-seater version and you can choose to separate the two rear seats with a bespoke Mulliner Console Bottle Cooler that houses a fully integrated drinks cooler for a 750ml bottle and two handcrafted Cumbria Crystal Flutes. Alternatively you can settle for the standard centre console between that provides rear passengers with additional oddment stowage and two further USB charging sockets.
Other intriguing interior features come in the form of newly designed diamond quilted seat upholstery as well as the option of the firm's hypnotic "Diamond Illumination" mood lighting that uses LEDs (12 on each of the front doors, 22 on each of the rear doors) to emit light through perforations 1mm in diameter in the leather trim on the door panels. According to Bentley the actual intensity and colour of the illumination can be easily controlled through the infotainment system or rear cabin touch screen remote. If this doesn't flip your switch you'll be happy to know Bentley is offering 24 billion trim combinations, meaning that you're free to customise your Bentayga EWB as you see fit.
Powering the Bentayga EWB is a 5.0l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine making 405kW and 770Nm worth of torque – numbers strong enough for a claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 290km/h. Power is sent to all four of the gigantic 22-inch lightweight alloy wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox while a surprising amount of low-speed maneuverability is provided by a rear wheel steer system, which will pay dividends in tight urban areas. Adaptive air suspension is standard as is the firm's 48-volt anti-roll control system that helps to keep this megalith in check through corners.
Bentley confirmed that deliveries of the new 2022 Bentayga EWB will commence in the final quarter of 2022 (market dependent). Pricing is yet to be confirmed.
