Chery Tiggo 7 Pro touches down in Mzansi with lots of bells and whistles

The new Chery Tiggo 7 Pro has arrived in SA. Slotting in between its Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro siblings, this stylish SUV is yet another high-value proposition from the Chinese marque that offers cash-strapped motorists maximum bang for their hard-earned buck.

Easy on the eye, the Tiggo 7 Pro hits the asphalt wearing the firm's aggressive hexagonal radiator grille and a pair of ultra slim LED headlamps. Standard across all Tiggo 7 Pro derivatives, these units are complemented by striking LED daytime running lights mounted on either side of the front bumper. A sharply creased shoulder line dominates the profile view as do electric folding side mirrors and chunky 18-inch alloys that fill wheel arches shielded by protective black plastic cladding. Walk around to rear of the Tiggo 7 Pro and you'll find a set of LED taillight clusters, a roof spoiler, dual faux exhaust tailpipes and an edge-to-edge light bar that runs the entire breadth of the tailgate – a nice touch.